×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners close in on William Saliba signing

Vishal Subramanian
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
613   //    08 Jul 2019, 18:32 IST

Arsenal are in advanced negotiations to sign William Saliba from Saint-Etienne
Arsenal are in advanced negotiations to sign William Saliba from Saint-Etienne

According to James Olley from the Evening Standard, Arsenal are edging closer to completing the signing of 18-year-old center-back William Saliba.

Arsenal and Saint-Etienne have been locked in negotiations for a number of weeks and with Spurs also said to be in the reckoning to acquire the services of the talented Frenchman, Arsenal in recent hours have edged ahead.

Although the Gunners are said to complete the transfer imminently and wanted the player to link up with the squad immediately, Saliba is set to remain at Saint-Etienne for another season as per the terms of the deal and this hasn't been viewed as a stumbling block by Arsenal, who rate the youngster very highly.

In many ways, the structure of the deal works in Arsenal's advantage. The Gunners are widely reported to have a £40 million transfer kitty for this summer and Saint-Etienne are entitled to a nominal fee this summer, with the sizable chunk of the transfer fee set to be paid next summer when Saliba links up with the North-London club.

Club president Roland Romeyer insists any deal for Saliba will involve the player staying on at Saint-Etienne for the forthcoming season.

“He will stay at the club this season. It is an imperative condition should we come to an agreement for his transfer. It’s also William’s wish.”

The deal comes as a massive coup for the Gunners, who've snapped up one of the brightest young defenders in world football and the nature of the deal works to their advantage.

The fee is thought to be in the region of £25 million and although the structure of proposed payments is still under discussion, the negotiations are at an advanced stage and Arsenal are expected to wrap up the deal imminently.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal AS Saint-Etienne Football William Saliba
Advertisement
Arsenal Transfer news: The Gunners submit a €30M bid for William Saliba
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer Rumours: Gunners are close to signing William Saliba
RELATED STORY
7 footballers who returned from career threatening injuries
RELATED STORY
William Saliba transfer close, Tierney negotiations continue and Milan plot Torreira bid - Arsenal Transfer Roundup, 26th June 2019
RELATED STORY
3 players likely to arrive at Arsenal this summer
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer Rumours: Gunners interested in signing Yacine Brahimi
RELATED STORY
5 Defenders Arsenal should target in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Manchester United could sign Serie A midfielder for €80 million, Marcelo wants to leave Real Madrid amid Arsenal interest and more Premier League transfer news: July 6, 2019 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea set to recall striker from loan spell, Arsenal in talks for Crystal Palace forward and more Premier League transfer news - 29 June, 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners make Gabriel Martinelli their first signing of the summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us