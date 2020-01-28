Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners considering Southampton's Cedric Soares

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are eyeing up a late move for Southampton right-back Cedric Soares, as they aim to shore up their rearguard. As reports emerged that the Gunners will only look for bargain additions or loan deals in January, Flamengo center half Paulo Mari was identified as a potential target but the deal hangs in the balance as things stand, as the North London outfit are still negotiating terms with his parent club.

Soares, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, will reportedly be available for as little as 6 million, as Southampton are keen on cashing in on him as opposed to losing him on a free transfer in May. Since making the move from Sporting CP in 2015, the Portuguese international has been a reliable presence at the back for the Saints, going on to make 115 appearances for the south coast club.

Although his form has dipped in recent seasons, the 28-year-old comes with a wealth of Premier League experience and could represent a bargain for Arsenal at this stage of the transfer window. A full Portuguese international since 2014, Soares was part of the squad that won the European championships in 2016 and could add some much-needed experience and reliability to Mikel Arteta's squad.

Arsenal are yet to make a formal offer for the player and only time will tell if they decide to intensify their interest and submit a bid for him in the coming days.

