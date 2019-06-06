×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners keeping tabs on young Russian striker 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
290   //    06 Jun 2019, 21:38 IST

Fedor Chalov- PFC CSKA Moscow
Fedor Chalov- PFC CSKA Moscow

What's the story?

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are keeping tabs on 21-year-old Russian striker Fedor Chalov.

In case you didn't know...

Despite gifting some brilliant performances in both the Premier League and in the Europa League, the 2018-19 season finished in a disappointing manner for the Gunners.

Arsenal missed out a top four finish in the Premier League, finishing fifth in the standings, just a point and a place adrift of their bitter north London rivals Tottenham. Winning the Europa League was their only way of qualify for next season's Champions League. However, in the final, they lost 4-1 to Chelsea. Hence, the Gunners will once again be playing in the Europa League next season.

It was a decent season for Arsenal strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. While the Frenchman scored 19 goals in all competitions, Aubameyang won the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Manefor for netting 22 times in the league last season.

The performances of Lacazette and Aubameyang have not gone unnoticed, and it has been claimed that the Gabon international could move to the Chinese Super League

The heart of the matter

As per reports, Arsenal are monitoring CSKA Moscow's Chalov as a possible replacement for Aubameyang. Last season, the 21-year-old was the top scorer in the Russian Premier League, scoring 15 goals, while having a shooting accuracy of 61 per cent. He also averaged 75 per cent passing accuracy per match for the Russian side last season.

According to the same report, AS Monaco and Sevilla are also tracking the young striker. If any of Arsenal's two strikers leave the club this summer, the Gunners could go for Chalov.

What's next?

Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their squad this summer. However, their main focus should be bolstering their defence.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal CSKA Moscow Football Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News
Advertisement
5 "cursed" footballers
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Chinese clubs launch audacious bid to lure Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Super-League
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Emery eyeing Bundesliga striker, Ajax defender and more - March 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners looking to sign Rennes winger, Real Madrid set price tag on Arsenal target and more: March 15, 2019 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Claude Puel praises star striker Alexandre Lacazette
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Player of the Year: Top 3 candidates ranked
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners set their sights on potential Aaron Ramsey replacement
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Winger target reveals Gunners transfer talk "is very nice"
RELATED STORY
3 young stars who can step up for Arsenal next season
RELATED STORY
4 cheap alternatives Arsenal can look at with their shoestring budget
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us