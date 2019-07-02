Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners make Gabriel Martinelli their first signing of the summer

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 96 // 02 Jul 2019, 20:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gabriel Martinelli joins Arsenal

What's the story?

Arsenal have officially signed Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian side Ituano FC. The 18-year-old becomes the first signing that Unai Emery has made this summer and will be part of the Gunners' pre-season plans.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal have been targeting the 18-year-old from Brazil for quite some time. The forward made his professional debut at the age of 16 and he has gone on to make 34 appearances for the club. Additionally, he has 10 goals to his name.

The youngster was even voted as the 2019 Best Newcomer and named in the 2019 Team of the Year for the Campeonato Paulista. The rapid rise of Martinelli had caught the attention of the Brazilian national team who called him up to the full squad for a training camp ahead of the Copa America campaign.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal have officially confirmed the signing of highly rated 18-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli. The teenager will be signing a long term contract with the Gunners.

During his first official interview as a Gunner, the striker was asked about the opportunity to play for Arsenal. He replied,

"It is a dream since I was a child and also my family’s dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity.

A very big moment, I am very grateful for everything, I am grateful to God and I will try to make the most out of it."

He was also quizzed about other Brazilians who have played for the North London side and his role model in football. Martinelli said,

"I know a few. I know Edu, Denilson and I know that they have a lot of history at the club. Edu, in particular, I had a little contact with him at Corinthians as I had a spell there and I know they had a lot of success here but also for the national team. I am going to try to follow the same route."

Advertisement

"I model my game on Cristiano Ronaldo, he is a player who works hard, pushing himself to the next level. Always in the run for titles and individual trophies."

"I look up to Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar as they are players who can decide games and are very professional, who dedicate themselves to the whole game."

👋 Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/czlXdHpkQs — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 2, 2019

What's next?

The new signing will join the Premier League club for pre-season training soon with the deal subjected to completion of regulatory processes.