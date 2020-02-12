Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners monitor Pape Gueye as potential summer signing

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal are monitoring the French midfielder, Pape Gueye, who currently plays for Ligue 2 side Le Havre. Gueye's contract is set to run out at the end of next season so the French side may have no option but to sell him.

Gueye has been the talk of the town when it comes to French youth players. He has had an impressive season in the second-tier of French football and he is expected to be an upcoming star. Aged 21 years, he has been a regular in Le Havre side as he has made an impressive 22 league appearances so far this season.

A perfect fit for Arteta

His playing style is incredibly versatile which would benefit Mikel Arteta massively. On the one hand, he is a very destructive midfielder as he likes to barge his opposition off the ball but at the same time, he is very good with the ball at his feet.

What strikes me most about Pape Gueye is that he is a very good passer of the ball. Whether he is passing from a central position or out on the wing, nine times out of ten he can find his target. This range of passing in midfield has been a key feature for Arsenal over the years and with Mikel Arteta carrying out such a role in his playing days, he knows how important it is.

The new boss is still looking to find his best midfield, though he does seem to prefer a pairing of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira. That said, Arsenal will likely play in the Europa League next season, unless they manage to qualify for the Champions League, so Gueye would get plenty of game time in order to develop. Who knows? He might even become a first team regular.

Gueye does have his flaws. For example, his positioning can be off at times. However, this is to be expected of any young player and overall, his traits outweigh his vices. With this in mind, Arteta would be happy to welcome Gueye to the club and it's a bonus that Arsenal might get a reduced price given his contract situation.

