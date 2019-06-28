×
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners prepare bid for Wilfried Zaha who wants Crystal Palace exit

Tom Ward
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
302   //    28 Jun 2019, 22:47 IST

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What's the rumour?

Wilfried Zaha wants to leave Crystal Palace and join Arsenal, according to a recent claim from Sky Sports. The Gunners are expected to make a bid imminently for the wantaway attacker.

In case you didn't know...

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park all summer. Zaha enjoyed a successful season with the Eagles, netting 10 goals in an impressive campaign under Roy Hodgson.

Zaha started his career at Crystal Palace before joining Premier League giants Manchester United for £10 million back in 2013. After failing to make an impact with the Red Devils, the speedster returned to Palace on an initial season-long loan before rejoining the club on a permanent basis.

Since returning to Crystal Palace in 2015, Zaha has made 147 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 31 goals and providing 24 assists.

He made his debut for the England national team in 2012 before switching his allegiance to the Ivory Coast in time for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Zaha has scored 2 goals in 12 appearances for Les Elephants so far.

The heart of the matter

The Eagles currently value Zaha at £80 million which is well outside Arsenal's price range. Unai Emery is hampered by a tight budget and is also expected to spend a chunk of it on Celtic youngster Kieran Tierney.

Although the Gunners missed out on Champions League football last season, Zaha believes a move to the Emirates would take him a step closer to fulfilling his goal of playing in Europe's premier club competition.

Palace are reluctant to let their talisman leave, having already agreed a deal with Manchester United for Aaron Wan-Bissaka earlier this week. Palace chairman Steve Parish is under no pressure to sell Zaha, although the 26-year-old recently indicated that he wants a new challenge and has urged Palace officials to reach an agreement with the Gunners.

What's next?

Zaha wants to stay in London and Arsenal are set to make a bid for the Ivorian international this week.

The club's first-team squad are expected to return to London Colney before their first friendly against Colorado Rapids on July 16. Emery is keen to wrap up any remaining transfer deals before the first team travel to America on their pre-season tour.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News
