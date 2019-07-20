Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners reach agreement to sign William Saliba

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign William Saliba

What's the story?

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport, Arsenal have found a total agreement with St Etienne for the transfer of William Saliba.

After weeks of negotiations, the Gunners have finally concluded a deal with the Ligue 1 side and the player is expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday.

In case you didn't know...

The 18-year-old defender's stock has risen drastically over the past twelve months, as he rose through the ranks to establish himself as a mainstay in the St Etienne defence, as Les Verts secured Europa League football for the forthcoming season.

The Gunners have courted Saliba's signature all summer and moved early to secure his services before Tottenham Hotspur declared their interest and attempted an eleventh-hour hijack.

Saliba had his heart set on a move to Arsenal but Spurs were rumoured to have tabled a superior bid and the ball was on Arsenal's side of the court once again.

St Etienne were prepared to cash-in on their prized asset as the bidding war they craved for had arrived and Saliba looked like he could land up on either side of the North-London divide.

In recent days, Arsenal accelerated proceedings and the player's declaration that the Gunners were the only club he wanted to join swayed the situation in their favour.

The heart of the matter

After intense speculation, Arsenal finally have a total agreement with the club and the player.

The 18-year-old defender is set to undergo a medical and complete other formalities pertaining to the deal on Tuesday, as Arsenal prepare to announce their capture of one of the most sought-after defenders in world football imminently.

What's next?

Saliba will a five-year deal with the Gunners and is expected to be loaned back to St Etienne for the forthcoming season, with the view of furthering his development and getting regular game-time under his belt.

Arsenal with reportedly pay a £29 million transfer fee for the player, which represents a bargain for a young player of such immense quality.