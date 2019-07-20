×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners reach agreement to sign William Saliba

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
155   //    20 Jul 2019, 21:52 IST

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign William Saliba
Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign William Saliba

What's the story?

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport, Arsenal have found a total agreement with St Etienne for the transfer of William Saliba.

After weeks of negotiations, the Gunners have finally concluded a deal with the Ligue 1 side and the player is expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday.

In case you didn't know...

The 18-year-old defender's stock has risen drastically over the past twelve months, as he rose through the ranks to establish himself as a mainstay in the St Etienne defence, as Les Verts secured Europa League football for the forthcoming season.

The Gunners have courted Saliba's signature all summer and moved early to secure his services before Tottenham Hotspur declared their interest and attempted an eleventh-hour hijack.

Saliba had his heart set on a move to Arsenal but Spurs were rumoured to have tabled a superior bid and the ball was on Arsenal's side of the court once again.

St Etienne were prepared to cash-in on their prized asset as the bidding war they craved for had arrived and Saliba looked like he could land up on either side of the North-London divide.

In recent days, Arsenal accelerated proceedings and the player's declaration that the Gunners were the only club he wanted to join swayed the situation in their favour.

The heart of the matter

After intense speculation, Arsenal finally have a total agreement with the club and the player.

The 18-year-old defender is set to undergo a medical and complete other formalities pertaining to the deal on Tuesday, as Arsenal prepare to announce their capture of one of the most sought-after defenders in world football imminently.

Advertisement

What's next?

Saliba will a five-year deal with the Gunners and is expected to be loaned back to St Etienne for the forthcoming season, with the view of furthering his development and getting regular game-time under his belt.

Arsenal with reportedly pay a £29 million transfer fee for the player, which represents a bargain for a young player of such immense quality.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal AS Saint-Etienne Football William Saliba
Advertisement
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners close in on William Saliba signing
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree deal to sign William Saliba 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: William Saliba's move to Gunners nears completion
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer news: The Gunners submit a €30M bid for William Saliba
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: William Saliba deal close to completion
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners match Tottenham's William Saliba bid
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer Rumours: Gunners are close to signing William Saliba
RELATED STORY
7 footballers who returned from career threatening injuries
RELATED STORY
William Saliba transfer close, Tierney negotiations continue and Milan plot Torreira bid - Arsenal Transfer Roundup, 26th June 2019
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Tottenham trying to hijack Arsenal's move for highly rated French teenager
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us