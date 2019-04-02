×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners reach verbal agreement to sign 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Rumors
200   //    02 Apr 2019, 16:16 IST

Gabriel Martinelli is regarded as the next big thing
Gabriel Martinelli is regarded as the next big thing

What's the story?

Arsenal has been in contact with Brazillian side Ituano regarding the availability of their hot young prospect, Gabriel Martinelli. Reports from Yahoo Brazil allege that a verbal agreement has been made between the two clubs, with the move to be made official in the next few weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Gabriel Martinelli is a 17-year-old forward who plays for Ituano in the Campeonato Paulista, Brazil's top flight league. The winger also had trials with Manchester United but the Gunners are set to swoop in before anyone else.

According to the Sun, Martinelli prefers the idea of living in London and believes that he would get more opportunities in the first team than he would at other top European clubs.

Martinelli is understood to have been monitored by over 20 top European clubs in recent months, ever since he shone for Brazil in the Under-20 South American Championships back in January.

The heart of the matter

Whilst talks have been reportedly agreed verbally, Arsenal must wait for the Brazilian youngster to obtain a European passport before they can go any further with the deal.

The first task for Martinelli now is to acquire EU citizenship, which would allow him to bypass obtaining a British work permit. Due to his part-Italian heritage, Martinelli could potentially secure an Italian passport as early as next month, which would speed up proceedings significantly.

Martinelli will turn 18 years old in June, which will render him eligible for EU citizenship, but as stated previously: he could get an Italian passport before then, giving Arsenal a chance to swiftly conclude negotiations.

The final amount for the 17-year-old starlet is set to rise to £6.5m.

What next?

Arsenal is reportedly willing to let the Brazilian youth international remain at Ituano for another year before he travels to England in January, allowing him to develop even further before making the switch abroad.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
Arsenal Transfer News: Emery eyeing Brazilian wonderkid, Lille sets price tag on Arsenal target and more | March 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners midfielder signs £400,000-per-week deal with Juventus
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners looking to sign Rennes winger, Real Madrid set price tag on Arsenal target and more: March 15, 2019 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News, Gunners To Sign Madrid Superstar & More
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal in talks to sign former Atletico Madrid winger
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners set to battle with Spurs for £50m Premier League defender this summer
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Gunners identity their Number 1 target, Long-term target may move away from his present club and more | March 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea superstar agrees deal with LaLiga giants, Arsenal set to hijack Manchester United's move for top transfer target and other Premier League transfer news: 26 January 2019
RELATED STORY
4 players Arsenal should sign in the transfer market this January
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Midfielder agrees personal terms with Arsenal, Emery gives verdict on Carassco and more – January 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us