Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners submit improved offer for Wilfried Zaha

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
22 Jul 2019, 17:10 IST

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What's the news?

According to reports, Arsenal have submitted an improved offer of £55 million plus £10 million in add-ons for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

In case you didn't know...

Crystal Palace signed Zaha from Manchester United back in 2015, and the Ivorian international has established himself as one of the most consistent players in the Premier League ever since moving back to Selhurst Park.

Zaha has thus far made 147 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 31 goals and contributing 22 assists. His performances in recent seasons have caught the eye of the big guns in the Premier League, with Arsenal being the most interested in signing the player.

After a disappointing Premier League campaign last season, Arsenal manager Unai Emery is trying to add firepower to his squad and has earmarked Zaha as his primary target this summer.

The Gunners previously submitted a £40 million bid for Zaha which was rejected by Crystal Palace, as they value the player at £80 million.

The heart of the matter...

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Arsenal have submitted an improved offer worth £55 million for Zaha, with £10 million dependent on clauses. The deal also includes highly-rated youngster Reiss Nelson, who will go on loan to Palace as a temporary replacement for the Ivorian.


However, the offer is still far off Palace's £80 million valuation of the player and is bound to be rejected. Sources close to the situation feel that the Gunners will have to increase the guaranteed fee and also send a player on a permanent deal, along with Reiss Nelson moving on loan.

The Eagles have already sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50 million, and do not want to lose another important figure in the same transfer window. However, with Zaha keen on leaving Crystal Palace this summer, the club wants to squeeze as much money as they can from any potential deal.

What's next?

It looks like both clubs are still far away from reaching an agreement over the fee for Zaha. However, with 3 weeks still left before the transfer window slams shut, anything can happen. Arsenal will face Real Madrid on Tuesday in the International Champions Cup, and questions will be asked of manager Unai Emery regarding the reported bid for Zaha. 

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
