Arsenal transfer news: The Gunners to clash with Liverpool for highly rated 19 year old, Soyuncu update and more - June 14, 2018

This will be an interesting battle.

Waging war in the market?

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal transfer roundup for the day! There are quite a few updates on the Gunners as the North London outfit are already gearing up for next season. There are four stories regarding the Gunners tonight.

Seri update

Arsenal had been linked with Jean Michael Seri recently, but his agent may have bad news for the Gunners. According to Franklin Mala, Seri prefers a move to Italy in the Serie A rather than England and added that he hoped that Napoli would pay his €40 million release clause that expires after July 15th.

"We hope to have positive news from Naples in the next few hours," he said. "There's been informal contact with Napoli, but still no step forward. We're ready to meet Napoli."

"Napoli are in pole position, Seri prefers Naples to anywhere else. Napoli needs to speed up in every way to close the deal. His €40million release clause expires on July 15, so they have to pay it by that date. After July 15, Nice can ask for any amount."

"There are two Premier League teams in for Seri but I can't say anything else."

Gotze update

Former Bayern Munich star Mario Gotze is in demand right now, according to the reliable Sky sources, the German World Cup 2014 hero is wanted by Arsenal, Everton, West Ham, Marseille and Valencia.

Dortmund meanwhile want to recoup most of the £22 million they spent to buy him back from Bayern.

Failed Luiz bid

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

If a report from Le10Sport is anything to go by, then the Londoners have actually made a €20 million offer for David Luiz, but the Stamford Bridge outfit have vetoed it. It is not sure whether Arsenal are going to make an improved offer for him.

War with Merseyside

Signing Diogos from Portugal seems to be the trend right now as Arsenal and Liverpool have locked horns against each other to sign 19 year old youngster Diogo Quiros, according to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha via talkSPORT , he has a release clause of £22 million.

Soyuncu to decide after Eid

Defense has always been an area of problem for the North Londoners - and Emery knows that. This is why the club have targeted Caglar Soyuncu.

According to the sources of Turkish-Football, Caglar Soyuncu will make a decision about his future after the Eid holidays.

Soyuncu is currently on vacation in Ibiza, and contrary to reports, has not had a medical with Arsenal yet.