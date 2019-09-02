Arsenal Transfer News: Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for Roma move as Gunners agree to season-long loan deal

Watford FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set for a move to AS Roma as the north London giants have reportedly reached an agreement with the Italian club for a loan deal.

In case you didn't know...

Mkhitaryan moved to the Emirates Stadium from Manchester United as part of a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez in January 2018.

The Armenia international has netted nine goals and provided thirteen assists in 59 appearances for the Gunners but has largely struggled for consistency during his stint at the club.

The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Unai Emery, with the arrivals of Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos giving him fierce competition for a place in the squad.

The return of Reiss Nelson from his loan spell at Hoffenheim has further dented Mkhitaryan's chances of getting regular playing time, while youngsters like Joe Willock offer more attacking midfield options to the manager.

Mkhitaryan has not started a game since Arsenal's opening weekend victory over Newcastle United but he did feature as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 2-2 north London derby draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal are looking to offload a series of players after their summer spending spree, with defender Shkodran Mustafi also in queue for a departure before the European transfer window closes tonight.

The heart of the matter

According to BBC, the Giallorossi are set to bring Mkhitaryan to the Stadio Olimpico before the transfer deadline as an agreement has been met with Arsenal for a season-long loan deal.

Roma will reportedly pay a loan fee and the Armenian's £180,000-per-week wages, but the contract will have no option or obligation to buy.

The Gunners believe the transfer will be beneficial for Mkhitaryan, who will be given more regular game time, as well as their academy youngsters, who will now have more minutes to prove themselves in the first team.

The deal will mark Roma's second signing from the Premier League in just a few days, following the transfer of Chris Smalling from Manchester United on Friday.

What's next?

Mkhitaryan may not be the only departure from the Emirates today as a deadline day move for Mustafi is still possible.