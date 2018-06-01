Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal transfer news: Jan Oblak linked to the Gunners, Bayern Munich superstar on the club's radar and more - June 1, 2018

Arsenal set to go big this summer to find a blockbuster replacement for Petr Cech.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
News 01 Jun 2018, 21:46 IST
3.51K

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final
Arsenal to rival Liverpool for Jan Oblak

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic, while some are there just for the sake of it.

In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal. 

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 1: 

Arsenal to rival Liverpool for Jan Oblak

Independent has reported that Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak will leave the Colchoneros this summer. Talks over a new deal have been stalled with the Slovenian keen on taking up a new challenge. Oblak has a release clause of €100 million. 

The English daily reports that Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Oblak, considered as one of the top goalkeepers in recent times. Atletico Madrid will be helpless in holding onto Oblak if any interested club decides to activate his release clause. 

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are in dire need of a new goalkeeper with the two Premier League sides looking for an urgent upgrade between the sticks. 

Arsenal reach an agreement with Stephen Lichsteiner

Juventus v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A
Unai Emery's first signing at Arsenal

Gazzetta Dello Sport has revealed that an agreement has been reached between Arsenal and Stephen Lichsteiner. The 34-year-old fullback will join the Gunners on a one year contract. He will sign for the club on a Bosman transfer.

The Juventus veteran is all set to be Unai Emery's first signing at Arsenal. A fullback was reportedly high on the manager's wishlist and Emery was also keen on adding an experienced defender in his first-team squad.

It is believed that Lichsteiner had offers from Italy and China, but the fullback decided on testing himself in the Premier League. 

Arsenal target Corentin Tolisso

FC Bayern Muenchen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga
Can Arsenal lure Tolisso to the Emirates?

Unai Emery has reportedly decided to strengthen his midfield unit this summer. With Santi Cazorla on his way back to Spain, Jack Wilshere's pertaining injury problems, and Granit Xhaka's indifferent form troubling the Londoners, Arsenal are badly in need a consistent player in the middle of the park. 

Calcio Insider has revealed that Arsenal are mulling over the idea of making a €60 million move for Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso. The Frenchman moved to Germany last season and is Bayern Munich's record signing at €41.5 million. 

The Bavarians are keen on holding onto their valuable asset with Tolisso scoring 10 goals and providing 7 assists in 40 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, the Arsenal supporters will hope that Tolisso's French teammate and Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette will play a key role in tempting the midfielder to join the Emirates outfit. 

Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Liverpool Football Jan Oblak Corentin Tolisso Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
