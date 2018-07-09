Arsenal transfer news: Two new signings to be announced tonight, Wilshere joins West Ham and more - July 9, 2018

Sumedh Pande FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 6.58K // 09 Jul 2018, 21:13 IST

Unai Emery will be a happy man tonight

Unai Emery faces an uphill task this summer to improve the Arsenal squad for a return back into the top four. The transfer period will be extremely crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

As always, Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are created just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on July 9:

Arsenal to announce two signings tonight

Sky Sports and David Ornstein of the BBC have both revealed that two medicals are set to take place at the Arsenal training base tonight. Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi have both reportedly landed in London and will officially by Arsenal players in a matter of hours.

A combined deal of £34 million is set to have been finalized for the two midfielders. Torreira is believed to have cost £26 million from Sampdoria whereas Guendouzi is valued at £8 million by FC Lorient.

Torreira is expected to straightaway slot into the starting lineup after shining for Uruguay in the World Cup while Guendouzi is the one for the future. The 19-year-old Frenchman is a highly rated prospect and featured 20 times for Lorient last season.

Real Sociedad interested in Nacho Monreal

Real Sociedad are looking to lure Nacho Monreal back to La Liga. According to the Mirror, Sociedad are preparing an ambitious move for the 32-year-old defender and have already sought out a meeting with the player's representatives.

Monreal was one of Arsenal's few players that produced consistent displays last season. Unai Emery has not been reported to pursue a move for left-back this summer which proves that Monreal is very much included in the new manager's plans.

Jack Wilshere completes a move to West Ham United

The Hammers have signed Jack Wilshere on a three-year deal. The former Arsenal man will now join the rest of the West Ham squad in Switzerland for the pre-season training camp. After signing for West Ham, Wilshere revealed that he was a Hammers fan in his childhood.

Wilshere made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won two FA Cup titles under Arsene Wenger. He kept his injury woes behind him last season, making 38 appearances in all competitions.