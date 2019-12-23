Arsenal Transfer News: Kevin Volland could become Mikel Arteta’s first signing

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Kevin Volland

Bayer Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland is reportedly on Arsenal's and could become Mikel Arteta's first signing when the transfer window opens next month. The German forward has been observed by scouts from the Premier League club in a few games and his name will be forwarded to Arteta for consideration ahead of the winter transfer window.

Volland could be an important addition to this Arsenal team

The 27-year-old is a left-footed player who mainly plays as a center forward, but can also operate from the right, considering his propensity to cut inside and shoot with his stronger foot.

Volland has scored 7 goals in 25 appearances for his club this season. In the Bundesliga, he has started 16 of his 17 appearances and is averaging 2.8 shots, 1.4 key passes and 1 dribble per game. He has 5 goals and 6 assists in the league so far.

Volland has been an omnipresent fixture in the Leverkusen team this season but is currently entering the final 18 months of his contract with the club. The German started his career with FC Thalhofen and after a short stint with TSG Thannhausen, joined the TSV 1860 Munich academy in 2007.

He was promoted to the senior side at the club at the beginning of the 2010/11 season and by January 2011, he signed a deal with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, which allowed him to stay at 1860 Munich. He finally joined Die Kraichgauer in the summer of 2012 and scored 36 goals in 144 appearances over a period of 4 years.

In May 2016, the German International moved to Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee and has so far scored 38 goals from 107 appearances in all competitions. Thus, it remains to be seen if Leverkusen would allow an important member of their squad to leave next month.