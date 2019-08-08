×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal Transfer News: Kieran Tierney transfer fee reportedly agreed between the Gunners and Celtic

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
331   //    08 Aug 2019, 03:39 IST

Kieran Tierney
Kieran Tierney

What's the story?

Arsenal have finally agreed on a transfer fee with Celtic for the signing of Scottish international Kieran Tierney.

In case you didn't know...

Tierney is one of the hottest properties in Scottish football at the moment. He came through the famous Celtic youth academy before making his professional debut for the side in 2015.

The versatile full-back quickly became a regular for the Hoops as he helped his side win four consecutive Scottish Championships as well as a domestic treble.

Tierney in his five seasons with Celtic after turning professional has made over 170 appearances and scored 8 goals in all competitions.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery had previously hinted about the transfer during his press conference following the Gunners' defeat to Barcelona a few days ago.

"Only if we can sign a player who really, really can improve our squad, then we are going to do that," Emery said.
"We have good competitive players to achieve or try to achieve our target this season and we are going to be looking at something if we can sign someone, but with this idea: only, and only, if we can improve."
Unai Emery
Unai Emery

The heart of the matter

Celtic have finally agreed on a transfer fee with Arsenal for the highly-rated left-back, according to Sky Sports. The Hoops had earlier twice rejected a bid for the left-back before finally accepting bid today, which is presumably higher than £25.

Advertisement

Tierney is expected to arrive in London today ahead of his routine medical check-up and official unveiling.

The arrival of Tierney will be a welcome boost to the Arsenal defence after the move of long-time servant and club captain Laurent Koscielny to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux left the Gunners in a defensive crisis.


Laurent Koscielny
Laurent Koscielny

Tierney will be the fifth player to arrive in Emirates this season, after notable signings that include Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli

What's next?

Arsenal will start their Premier League campaign away at St James Park against Newcastle United on the 11th of August. Their fans would be hoping that Tierney is settled into the side by that time.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Celtic Football Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us