Arsenal Transfer News: Kieran Tierney transfer fee reportedly agreed between the Gunners and Celtic

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 331 // 08 Aug 2019, 03:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kieran Tierney

What's the story?

Arsenal have finally agreed on a transfer fee with Celtic for the signing of Scottish international Kieran Tierney.

In case you didn't know...

Tierney is one of the hottest properties in Scottish football at the moment. He came through the famous Celtic youth academy before making his professional debut for the side in 2015.

The versatile full-back quickly became a regular for the Hoops as he helped his side win four consecutive Scottish Championships as well as a domestic treble.

Tierney in his five seasons with Celtic after turning professional has made over 170 appearances and scored 8 goals in all competitions.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery had previously hinted about the transfer during his press conference following the Gunners' defeat to Barcelona a few days ago.

"Only if we can sign a player who really, really can improve our squad, then we are going to do that," Emery said.

"We have good competitive players to achieve or try to achieve our target this season and we are going to be looking at something if we can sign someone, but with this idea: only, and only, if we can improve."

Unai Emery

The heart of the matter

Celtic have finally agreed on a transfer fee with Arsenal for the highly-rated left-back, according to Sky Sports. The Hoops had earlier twice rejected a bid for the left-back before finally accepting bid today, which is presumably higher than £25.

Advertisement

Tierney is expected to arrive in London today ahead of his routine medical check-up and official unveiling.

The arrival of Tierney will be a welcome boost to the Arsenal defence after the move of long-time servant and club captain Laurent Koscielny to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux left the Gunners in a defensive crisis.

Laurent Koscielny

Tierney will be the fifth player to arrive in Emirates this season, after notable signings that include Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli

What's next?

Arsenal will start their Premier League campaign away at St James Park against Newcastle United on the 11th of August. Their fans would be hoping that Tierney is settled into the side by that time.