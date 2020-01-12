Arsenal Transfer News: Konstantinos Mavropanos to join German second-division side Nurnberg

Konstantinos Mavropanos

As per latest reports from German publication Bild, second-division outfit Nurnberg are in line to sign Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos on loan. The youngster is set to complete his medical on Monday, before joining the FCN training camp in Spain.

The 22-year-old joined the Gunners just over a couple of years ago, and while he was touted as a long-term replacement for some of the titanic figures in defence, Mavropanos has only managed nine appearances for the first team owing to groin and adductor muscle injuries and lack of preference. He's behind quite a few first-team stars in the pecking order, leaving a host of clubs interested in securing his signature.

Supposedly, several German clubs are casting a keen eye on the Athens-born defender, including Werder Bremen, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Hannover.

Nurnberg are languishing at the bottom of the Bundesliga 2 table, with just four wins in 18 attempts. In the same time frame, their erratic defence has also been guilty of shipping a whopping 34 goals.

Reinforcement in the form of a quick, wily and robust defender in Mavropanos would be a viable option for both parties.

Mikel Arteta and co. meanwhile, will be looking to dust off their shoulders following the draw against Crystal Palace, before they face the Blades on January 18.