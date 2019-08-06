×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal Transfer News: Laurent Koscielny set to join Bordeaux as Gunners agree fee

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
269   //    06 Aug 2019, 13:50 IST

Laurent Koscielny is seemingly on his way out of the North London outfit
Laurent Koscielny is seemingly on his way out of the North London outfit

What's the story?

Arsenal have reportedly agreed on a fee with Bordeaux for the transfer of wantaway Gunners captain, Laurent Koscielny, according to BBC's David Ornstein. 

In case you didn't know...

Koscielny made the headlines in recent weeks after he refused to travel with the Gunners for their pre-season fixtures in the United States. The decision is believed to be the defender's attempt to force a move out of the North London outfit, after his hopes to return to France as a free agent was met with disagreement from the club's hierarchy.

The France international has reportedly received a series of offers from clubs such as Rennes and Lyon but Arsenal are trying hard to keep him at the Emirates owing to their already-critical defensive issues.

Gunners defenders Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi have been struggling for form, with the club reportedly keen on offloading the latter. Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are weeks away from getting back to full fitness. In addition, new signing William Saliba has also been loaned back to former club Saint-Etienne for the season.

Koscielny was also recently reported to have snubbed Arsenal's most recent attempt to broker peace talks as he looks determined to depart the Emirates this summer.

The heart of the matter

According to Ornstein, Arsenal have agreed on a deal to sell Koscielny to Bordeaux for a fee of up to five million euros (£4.6 million).

The centre-back is currently having a medical at the French club and looks set to return to his home country after nine long years in the Premier League.

What's next?

Koscielny's impending move will come as bad news for Arsenal, who were already wanting in the centre-back position. The club are looking at Juventus' Daniele Rugani as a potential loan signing but the Italian giants are only interested in a permanent deal.

Advertisement

Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has also been on the radar of the Gunners but a report from Bild suggested that the Gunners have had a £55 million bid rejected from Leipzig for the Frenchman.

Only time will tell whether the North Londoners would be able to reinforce their defence with fresh talent or not.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal FC Girondins de Bordeaux Football Laurent Koscielny Football Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News
Advertisement
Arsenal News: Gunners set to open disciplinary proceedings against Laurent Koscielny
RELATED STORY
Rumor: Henry to take over Bordeaux
RELATED STORY
4 players who could replace Laurent Koscielny at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
7 footballers who returned from career threatening injuries
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Club captain Laurent Koscielny refuses to join squad for US pre-season tour
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Former teammate Olivier Giroud says Laurent Koscielny is very hurt by the ongoing transfer conflict with Gunners
RELATED STORY
Koscielny refuses to join Arsenal's pre-season tour
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer Rumours: Gunners are close to signing William Saliba
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund keen on Gunners club captain
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Unai Emery looking to name a new captain after admitting that Koscielny may leave
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us