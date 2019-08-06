Arsenal Transfer News: Laurent Koscielny set to join Bordeaux as Gunners agree fee

Laurent Koscielny is seemingly on his way out of the North London outfit

What's the story?

Arsenal have reportedly agreed on a fee with Bordeaux for the transfer of wantaway Gunners captain, Laurent Koscielny, according to BBC's David Ornstein.

In case you didn't know...

Koscielny made the headlines in recent weeks after he refused to travel with the Gunners for their pre-season fixtures in the United States. The decision is believed to be the defender's attempt to force a move out of the North London outfit, after his hopes to return to France as a free agent was met with disagreement from the club's hierarchy.

The France international has reportedly received a series of offers from clubs such as Rennes and Lyon but Arsenal are trying hard to keep him at the Emirates owing to their already-critical defensive issues.

Gunners defenders Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi have been struggling for form, with the club reportedly keen on offloading the latter. Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are weeks away from getting back to full fitness. In addition, new signing William Saliba has also been loaned back to former club Saint-Etienne for the season.

Koscielny was also recently reported to have snubbed Arsenal's most recent attempt to broker peace talks as he looks determined to depart the Emirates this summer.

The heart of the matter

According to Ornstein, Arsenal have agreed on a deal to sell Koscielny to Bordeaux for a fee of up to five million euros (£4.6 million).

The centre-back is currently having a medical at the French club and looks set to return to his home country after nine long years in the Premier League.

Fee agreed between Arsenal & Bordeaux for Laurent Koscielny is up to €5m max. Medical as we speak, contract needs finalising. #AFC hope to sign a centre-back + retain Kieran Tierney interest despite injury. Carl Jenkinson to Nottingham Forest talks advanced #FCGB #CelticFC #NFFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 6, 2019

What's next?

Koscielny's impending move will come as bad news for Arsenal, who were already wanting in the centre-back position. The club are looking at Juventus' Daniele Rugani as a potential loan signing but the Italian giants are only interested in a permanent deal.

Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has also been on the radar of the Gunners but a report from Bild suggested that the Gunners have had a £55 million bid rejected from Leipzig for the Frenchman.

Only time will tell whether the North Londoners would be able to reinforce their defence with fresh talent or not.