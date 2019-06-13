Arsenal transfer news: Mario Gotze responds to links of a move to Arsenal

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 150 // 13 Jun 2019, 10:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Borussia Dortmund Training and Press Conference

What's the story?

Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze has downplayed reports heavily linking him to an Arsenal move as he appears to be keen on extending his contract with the German giants.

In case you didn't know...

The Gunners have had a longstanding interest in Gotze, even before he shot to super-stardom with his winning goal against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Since then, the German midfielder has struggled to fulfil his immense potential, taking a U-turn after a disappointing Bayern Munich stint to return to Borussia Dortmund.

Arsene Wenger may have departed the Emirates, but recent reports have suggested that Unai Emery could pull off a cut-price deal for the Dortmund star this summer.

Despite initially having struggled with his performances, the midfielder appears to have rediscovered his form in the latter part of the recently-concluded season. However, he is now likely to now face competition from new arrivals Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard.

The heart of the matter

Gotze has now addressed the rumours telling DAZN (via Mirror Football), "I always hear these rumours, they come up every year. Everyone has their value and the club has to decide who fits where."

On a potential contract extension at the Westfalenstadion, the Germany international said, "I have a year on my contract and I am comfortable in the Bundesliga. I am very relaxed, I wanted to play a reasonable season, contributing with my performances and focusing on myself was important for me."

What's next?

Arsenal are currently in a transfer rut as their failure to win the Europa League means they only have around £40 million to spend on reinforcements.

Last week, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that Gotze had not approached the club with a transfer request and maintained that the board would like him to stay. With the midfielder also keen on a contract extension, it is unlikely that the move will take place.