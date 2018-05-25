Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Arsenal transfer news: FC Barcelona defender on his way to Arsenal, talks with RB Leipzig midfielder initiated and more - May 25, 2018

    All the latest Arsenal news in one place!

    Sumedh Pande
    FEATURED WRITER
    Feature 25 May 2018, 20:45 IST
    12.82K

    Arsenal Unveil New Head Coach Unai Emery
    Unai Emery has started his work in identifying transfer targets for the Gunners

    With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

    Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal. 

    So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on May 25: 

    Talks initiated with Emile Forsberg 

    According to Swedish outlet, Sport Expressen, Arsenal have reportedly initiated talks with RB Leipzig midfielder Emile Forsberg. It is stated that new boss Unai Emery is keen on working with one of Leipzig's integral members. 

    Forsberg's agent Hasan Cetinkaya has reportedly held negotiations with Arsenal, Juventus and Atletico Madrid. The hardworking player has a contract with Leipzig until 2022 which the club now wants to extend further to avoid any confusion over his future. 

    The Bundesliga side intends to make Forsberg the highest paid Swedish player in the world. It is also believed that only an offer in excess of £45 million will tempt Leipzig into doing business for the 26-year-old. 

    Arsenal interested in Lorenzo Pellegrini 

    AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A
    On Arsenal's radar

    The Gunners are reportedly targeting AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini. Sky Sports has revealed that Arsenal and Juventus are set to go head to head for the signing of the Italian midfielder. Pellegrini made 37 appearances for Roma this season and scored 3 goals. 

    Pellegrini reportedly has a release clause of £26 million with Roma already starting the work on signing his replacement. It is believed that Roma are targeting Atalanta's Bryan Cristante as his replacement.


    Arsenal linked with a move for Aleix Vidal 

    FC Sevilla v ACF Fiorentina - UEFA Europa League: Semi Final
    Reunion on the cards

    FC Barcelona are keen on offloading a number of their underperforming first team players and Aleix Vidal is one of them. The utility player has failed to impress Ernesto Valverde and has remained on the fringes this season. 

    Diario Gol has claimed that Vidal has an offer on the table from none other than Arsenal. It is reported that Unai Emery is eyeing a reunion with his former Sevilla fullback. The duo enjoyed a brilliant working relationship at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan. 

    This deal may go through swiftly as all the parties involved seem to be keen on completing the move. Barcelona will demand a high fee for Vidal whereas Arsenal will look to sign a fringe player on a cheap deal. 

    Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Aleix Vidal Emil Forsberg Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
