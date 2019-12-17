Arsenal Transfer News: Mikel Arteta begins identifying transfer targets for the Gunners

Atalanta v Manchester City: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Mikel Arteta to Arsenal seems to be all but done and it looks as though only paperwork is holding the official announcement, as a report from the Independent claims that Arteta has already started compiling January transfer plans for his next club.

The report indicates that having spent the last three years under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Arteta is now ready to take the step up and sees his former club Arsenal as the ideal fit.

Arsenal's initial plan was not to bring Arteta now

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The Independent believes that the Arsenal board were expecting a turn in fortunes with Freddie Ljungberg's appointment and were hoping to see off this season before bringing in a full-time manager.

However, the club hierarchy have now been forced to make a second managerial change this season as the results have not gone their way. Ljungberg is alarmed with the attitude of some of the top players and has suggested the club to do a clearout sooner rather than later.

That may be the reason why Arteta is currently discussing his transfer plans before penning a lucrative deal to become the new Arsenal manager. Part of Arteta's negotiations also caters to the staff he would like to bring with him to the club as well as the players he would like to sign in January or next summer.

It is believed that there will be a major clearout in January and the former Arsenal man will be backed with significant funds to ensure he gets the right players and keep those who can take the club forward.

In the meantime, Ljungberg is expected to continue as an assistant despite some of the players raising concerns over his training regimes. Some of the Arsenal players are not convinced that Ljungberg is the right man to be at the club in any capacity.

Ljungberg is set to meet Arsenal board on Thursday to discuss his own future at the club and perhaps Thursday will be the day we can expect some official confirmation on Ljungberg and Arteta's immediate futures.