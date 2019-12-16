Arsenal Transfer News: Mikel Arteta leading candidate for Gunners job

According to Sky Sports News, Mikel Arteta has emerged as the leading candidate for the Arsenal job, as pressure continues to grow at the North London club after a series of underwhelming results. Despite the sacking of Unai Emery, the Gunners have failed to turn a corner under interim boss Freddie Ljungberg and an embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Emirates has reportedly forced the club to take emergency action.

The Swede, who himself urged the club to make a long-term decision at the earliest, revealed that he will remain in charge for the time being but the club are expected to accelerate their search for a new manager in the coming days.

Patrick Vieira also under consideration for the job

Arteta was amongst the candidates being considered to take over the reins from Arsene Wenger in 2018, but the Spaniard's lack of top-flight experience was reportedly viewed as a stumbling block, as the Gunners opted to appoint Emery instead. Arsenal are eager to stop the rot and the manner of their league defeat against Manchester City is believed to be the final nail in the coffin, as they look to appoint a permanent manager in the coming days.

Arteta is the frontrunner for the job as it stands but the North London outfit are considering as many as 10 candidates, including club legend Patrick Vieira, as they look to overcome their torrid start to the season and make a late push for the top four spots.

