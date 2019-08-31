Arsenal Transfer News: Nacho Monreal leaves the Gunners for Real Sociedad

Nacho Monreal in pre-season action for Arsenal FC

What's the story?

Nacho Monreal has played his last game for Arsenal and will join Real Sociedad on a two-year deal. The defender joined the Gunners in 2013 and has spent six and a half years at the club.

In case you didn't know...

During his time at the club, Monreal accumulated 251 appearances and scored 10 goals. The 33-year-old also lifted the FA Cup trophy thrice during his career in North London.

The Gunners have already begun their fight to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. They have won two of the three opening matches, but most recently suffered a defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, for the LaLiga club, they are ninth on the table, having just lost 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao.

The heart of the matter

The deal was announced before the North London Derby where Arsenal will host Tottenham Hotspur. With new signing Kieran Tierney still injured, Sead Kolasinac is the only option for the role of a left-back.

In an official announcement, the Premier League club stated,

"We would like to thank Nacho for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him the best for his future."

According to Real Sociedad, they will be holding a presentation to officially welcome the Spaniard to the club on Monday. Previously, the left-back had also played for Osasuna from 2006 to 2011 and Malaga from 2011 to 2013.

For six-and-a-half years of service, for 250 appearances, for 10 goals, for 20 assists, for three FA Cups, for those equalisers at Old Trafford and Wembley, for your unwavering consistency, and for being our very own #LaCabra, we just want to say…



THANK YOU, @_nachomonreal! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QCZaMip2AZ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2019

What's next?

In hopes of bouncing back from defeat, the Gunners will face Spurs tomorrow at the Emirates Stadium. Their opponents after the international break will be Watford at Vicarage Road.

Additionally, Kieran Tierney is expected to resume full training in September and could be an option for Unai Emery after the international break.