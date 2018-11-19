×
Arsenal Transfer News: Premier League giants in race for Barcelona star, club eye Juventus defender, and more – November 19, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rumors
507   //    19 Nov 2018, 21:29 IST

Will Dembele be a Premier League player in January 2019?
All the Arsenal transfer news in one place!

Liverpool join Arsenal in race for Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, who was linked with a move to North London in the summer transfer window, will be pursued by Arsenal once again when the market opens in January.

According to a report from TalkSport, Liverpool are planning to make a £85million bid for the Frenchman, thereby competing with their Premier League rivals in trying to get his signature in the winter transfer window.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Arsenal made an indirect loan move for Dembele in the summer, which was not entertained by Barcelona.

The only approach from Arsenal was to get him on loan, with an option to buy,” he said, as reported by the Express. "That was an intermediate, not directly from Arsenal.

“And again, Barcelona did not listen to it. They don’t want to let him go in January either. They believe that they can get something out of him.”

Arsenal interested in Declan Rice

According to a report from Express (h/t Red Arsenal), the North Londoners are considering making a move for Declan Rice from West Ham in the winter transfer window.

Rice, 19, will be out of contract with the Hammers in the summer and following his impressive form this season, Premier League clubs like Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in acquiring his defensive services.

The Irish footballer has made 9 appearances for West Ham in the Premier League this season and has impressed in patches. He is currently on a £3,500-a-week contract with the Hummers and has reportedly declined a new offer worth £20,000-a-week from the London club.

Jose Mourinho, the Manchester United manager, has reportedly instructed the Red Devils board to get the youngster to Old Trafford in the January transfer window. 

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rupin Kale is a cricket, tennis, and football aficionado who believes in the power and purity of sport. Rahul Dravid is her role model, while the Indian Cricket Team, Arsenal and Novak Djokovic enjoy her full-fledged support. She is extremely passionate about sports and has learnt galore about life by just following it through the years.
