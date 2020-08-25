In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest as a defender completes his medical with the Gunners, Schalke show interest in a defender, and more.

Gabriel Magalhaes completes Arsenal medical

Lille central defender Gabriel Magalhaes has completed his medical with Arsenal, ahead of signing a five-year deal with the north London giants. According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old arrived in the English capital on Monday and successfully underwent his medical. The Gunners are expected to pay an initial €26 million for the Brazilian, with another €4 million in add-ons.

Gabriel Magalhães has completed his medicals with Arsenal today in London. He’s with his agents now ready to sign his contract until June 2025 and finally going to be announced as new Arsenal player. Here-we-go confirmed. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #Arsenal #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

Arsenal are expected to announce the deal in the coming days. The Gunners have done well to successfully beat competition from many clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Napoli and Everton, in the race to sign the defender.

Gabriel undergoing medical in London as we speak ahead of completing transfer from Lille to Arsenal for €26m + €4m in add-ons. Permission to do medical before starting quarantine. More on #AFC summer business by @gunnerblog @AFHStewart for @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/721mTbjY5B — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 24, 2020

Schalke interested in Arsenal defender

Bundesliga outfit Schalke are interested in re-signing Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, according to Sky Sports Germany. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international left the Gelsenkirchen outfit back in 2017 to sign on a free transfer with the Gunners.

However, the 27-year-old has fallen behind new signing Kieran Tierney in the pecking order, and Arsenal are said to be looking to offload the defender in order to free up both funds and wages. According to the report, Schalke have already held preliminary talks with the Gunners, but the biggest stumbling block could be the left-back's enormous wages.

The Bundesliga giants are now said to be working on a package to sign Kolasinac on a season-long loan and are prepared to pay up to half of his wages. Kolasinac is said to be keen on a return to Germany due to 'private reasons'.

Wolves in talks to sign versatile Arsenal midfielder

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks with Arsenal to sign versatile midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to the Guardian. The 22-year-old is looking to move away from the Emirates in search of regular first-team football, and according to the report, he is now close to completing the switch to the Molineux outfit in a deal worth £20 million.

The versatile midfielder, who can also be deployed as a wing-back, came through the ranks at Arsenal and made his senior debut for the club way back in 2014. However, he is ready to take the next step in his career and is expected to put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Wolves.