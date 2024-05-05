Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners admire Nico Williams, Viktor Gyokeres eyeing Emirates move, and more - May 5, 2024

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 35 games this season, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City who have a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's team next face Manchester United in the league on May 12.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Nico Williams. Elsewhere Viktor Gyokeres would prefer a move to the Emirates this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from May 5, 2024.

Arsenal admire Nico Williams, says David Ornstein

Nico Williams has turned heads at the Emirates

Arsenal have Nico Williams on their radar ahead of the summer, according to reputed journalist David Ornstein. The Spanish forward has been in fine form for Athletic Bilbao this season, registering seven goals and 16 assists from 34 outings across competitions.

The Gunners are looking at multiple names to improve their attack this summer, including Williams and Pedro Neto.

Speaking on a Q&A with The Athletic, Ornstein insisted that the Wolverhampton Wanderers man is not a priority for the club right now.

“Arsenal have long wanted depth/competition in the wide forward positions and we have reported on their interest in Neto. Given his injury record and likely price, this is not a deal I would imagine is a priority for them this summer. Also, there are multiple other clubs considering a move for Neto, so even if Arsenal decided to pursue him they would face competition,” Ornstein said.

He continued:

“Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) is among the other options Arsenal like, but they are not his only admirers and there is no guarantee he leaves his club.”

Williams signed a new deal with the La Liga side in December last year, so prising him away won't be an easy affair.

Viktor Gyokeres eyeing Emirates move

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at the Emirates

Viktor Gyokeres is eager to join Arsenal this summer, according to Correio de Manha. The Swedish striker has been on a roll this season with Sporting, scoring 40 goals and setting up 15 more from 46 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across Europe and the Gunners are also among his admirers.

Mikel Arteta is looking for a new face to lead the line next season and has his eyes on Gyokeres. The 25-year-old is not short of suitors and there's expected to be a rush for his services at the end of this campaign. The player wants to join a top European club this summer and would prefer a move to the Emirates. He reportedly has a €100m release clause in his contract.

Gabriel Jesus wants to stay, says Fabrizio Romano

Gabriel Jesus' future remains up in the air

Gabriel Jesus has no desire to leave the Emirates this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward's future at Arsenal remains in the dark amid the club's pursuit of a new striker. Jesus has struggled to impress this season, registering just eight goals and eight assists from 34 outings across competitions.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the Gunners remain determined to bring in a new No. 9 before the start of the new campaign.

“Gabriel Jesus wants to stay at Arsenal but the club remain interested in strikers for the summer transfer window, as we mentioned many times,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“They don’t want any distractions now during the title race but then in June, full focus will be on transfer targets including a new striker. Nothing is changing in Arsenal’s plans at the moment.”

Mikel Arteta has recently rubbished any talk of Jesus' departure at the end of the season.