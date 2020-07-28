Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners close to agreeing loan deal for midfielder, Partey alternative identified and more - 28th July 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Gunners' pursuit of midfield reinforcements, the latest on a loan deal for a La Liga midfielder, and more.

Arsenal close to agreeing loan deal for Dani Ceballos

Arsenal are close to agreeing a new loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to Spanish outlet AS (via Dailymail). The Spanish midfielder is currently on loan with the Gunners, and was expected to return to Spain in the upcoming weeks upon the culmination of his loan deal.

Ceballos had a difficult start to life in England, which was further compounded by the injury he suffered during the first half of the season. However, the 23-year-old has turned things around under new head coach Mikel Arteta and has been in fine form for the Gunners during the run-in period.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane does not fancy Ceballos, and it understood that Los Blancos are aiming to sell him as they look to generate cash for other big signings. However, Arsenal are not in a position to match Real Madrid's £30 million asking price for the midfielder and are looking to keep him at the Emirates on a season-long loan.

According to the report, Madrid are still asking for a hefty loan fee for the services of the Spaniard, and the Santiago Bernabeu outfit are also trying to insert an "obligation to buy" at the end of the loan deal into the contract. Ceballos is open to switching clubs in the search for regular first-team football, especially with the Euros in mind.

Spanish ‘AS’: Dani Ceballos to stay for 1 more season at Arsenal almost done. — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) July 28, 2020

Arsenal in talks with agent of Serie A midfielder

Advertisement

Arsenal are interested in Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, with the Uruguayan's agent trying to broker a move to London for the 24-year-old. According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Nandez's agent is currently in talks with Arsenal and Chelsea, as he tries to negotiate a deal for the transfer of his client.

Nandez has been one of Cagliari's standout performers in his debut season, following his move from Boca Juniors. The midfielder was linked with a move to West Ham in January, who wanted to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy for £34 million.

The tough-tackling Nandez could be a good fit for Arsenal, who are in the market for a defensive midfielder.

Arsenal identify Thomas Partey alternative

Arsenal have identified Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara as a potential alternative to Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey, should the Gunners fail in their pursuit of the Atletico Madrid star.

According to ASRomaLive.it, the Gunners have been impressed by the former Napoli man, who has made 29 appearances for Roma this season. The Serie A outfit are keen to hold on to to the 23-year-old midfielder, having signed him from Napoli in 2019.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have refused to pay the €50 million release clause present in Partey's contract as they continue to negotiate with Atletico.