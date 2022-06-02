Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enter race for €85M star, defender to be sold for €30 million and more - 1 June 2022

Mikel Arteta has a big summer ahead of him as Arsenal continue their squad revamp. The end of the season was a big disappointment for the Gunners, but they will be keen on strengthening the squad to get back into the Champions League next season.

They are looking to bring in fresh faces this summer and are working on deals right now. Here are the top rumors of the day related to Arsenal:

Arsenal join race for French midfielder.

Corentin Tolisso is the latest on Arteta's radar, as per The Sun. The Gunners are keen on signing the free agent, who left Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Arteta wants to bring in a central midfielder and reportedly sees the Frenchman as the ideal fit. However, the Gunners are not the only side chasing his signature as Manchester United are also in the race. The 27-year-old is yet to decide on his next club, and the Gunners are looking to convince him to join them this summer.

The same report claims Tolisso is not the only name on Arteta's shortlist as Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans are also on it.

Arteta wants Manchester United's top target

Manchester United have been working on getting a deal sorted with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils hope to convince the Dutchman to move to Old Trafford as his former boss, Erik ten Hag, is taking over this summer.

Fabrizio Romano



De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid.

Arsenal are the latest club to join the race for the midfielder, as per SPORT. The Spanish publication claims that the midfielder is Arteta's shortlist's latest name.

Fabrizio Romano added that Barcelona are looking for €85 million to sell De Jong this summer.

The Gunners ready to sell Saliba?

William Saliba has been waiting to make his debut for the Gunners, but it looks like the defender will be sold in the summer.

Chris Wheatley



Arteta on William Saliba:"He has to come back. He has the experience and the environment to be competitive with us."

RMC Sport [via Le10Sport] claim the Frenchman will be sold if an offer of €30 million comes in.

Saliba has been open about the idea of returning to Marseille,and the Ligue1 side are interested in signing him, as per the same report.

