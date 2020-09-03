Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners give up on top midfield target, Arsenal handed boost in pursuit of Barcelona star, and more - 2nd September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Gunners' pursuit of Thomas Partey, an update on Philippe Coutinho and more.

Arsenal give up their pursuit of Atletico Madrid star

Arsenal have given up in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to Spanish outlet AS. As per the report, Los Rojiblancos are simply not willing to negotiate with the Gunners and are adamant that Partey will only be allowed to leave the club if his release clause is paid in full.

Arsenal had been hoping to sign the Ghana international in a player-plus-cash deal but have seen their offer, which involves Matteo Guendouzi, rejected by the Wanda Metropolitano outfit. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone also considers Partey to be an essential player for the club and wants to do everything in his power to keep hold of his prized asset.

The 27-year-old midfielder is inclined to test himself out in the Premier League and has so far declined to enter into contract negotiations with the Spanish side.

Recently, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano had claimed that the Gunners were informed that Atletico Madrid would only allow Partey to leave if his release clause was paid in full. However, the London giants were seemingly hopeful of negotiating a transfer fee below his €50 million release clause. Romano said:

"I am told that two or three weeks ago Arsenal told the Atletico Madrid board they are not going to pay the release clause.

"At the moment there is indication they will pay the release clause and they want to negotiate.

"They offered [Matteo] Guendouzi in the deal and Atletico said no. So at the moment there is no agreement but there is an opportunity to sign the player because Thomas wants to go to Premier League."

Arsenal handed Philippe Coutinho boost

Philippe Coutinho will return to Barcelona after his loan spell at Bayern Munich

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho after Bayern Munich confirmed that the 28-year-old will be returning to Spain following his season-long loan spell with the German outfit.

The Bundesliga giants had the option to sign the Brazilian on a permanent deal but decided against activating that clause.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge thanked the midfielder for his contributions in the club's treble-winning season. He said:

"We would like to thank Philippe Coutinho very much. With his creativity and excellent technique, he has invigorated our game during this treble-winning season."

Arsenal need to sell players to fund Houssem Aouar purchase

Arsenal need to offload a number of first-team players in order to fund the signing of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports. The Gunners, like many other clubs, have suffered financially because of the coronavirus pandemic and need to sell considerably before they can make any more purchases.

Emiliano Martinez, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are some of the players that the Gunners could offload in the coming days. The sale of these players will fund the signing of Aouar, who is valued at close to £50 million by Lyon.