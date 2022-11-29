Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender; Portuguese full-back wants to leave Emirates, and more - November 29, 2022

Arsenal are likely to be busy in the January transfer window to strengthen their squad. Manager Mikel Arteta has his eyes on the Premier League title, with the Gunners leading holders Manchester City by five points after 14 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Bayer Leverkusen defender. Elsewhere, Cedric Soares wants to leave the Emirates next year. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 29, 2022:

Arsenal interested in Piero Hincapie

Piero Hincapie has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Piero Hincapie, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside. The Ecuadorian defender has earned rave reviews following a series of assured performances for Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old is among the emerging talents in the Bundesliga, having racked up 18 appearances for Leverkusen this season, scoring once.

20 years old. Piero Hincapié completed 69/71 pass attempts (97%) in his World Cup debut.20 years old. 🇪🇨 Piero Hincapié completed 69/71 pass attempts (97%) in his World Cup debut. 20 years old. https://t.co/kfkdRBDvCm

His steady rise has not skipped the attention of Arteta, who's looking for a left-footed centre-back to provide competition for Gabriel Magalhaes. Hincapie looks ideal for the role, but the Gunners face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the player's signature.

Antonio Conte is eager to add a ball-playing centre-back to his roster and has his eyes on the 20-year-old. The Ecuadorian is highly rated in Germany, so prising him away would be no walk on the park. Hincapie has also been a revelation for Ecuador at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cedric Soares wants to leave Emirates, says Michael Bridge

Cedric Soares is eager for a fresh start.

Cedric Soares wants to leave the Gunners, according to Michael Bridge. The Portuguese full-back has struggled for game time under Arteta this season and is a peripheral figure at the Emirates.

The 31-year-old has made just four appearances across competitions this season, but there's considerable interest in his signature.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Bridge said that the Gunners are reluctant to let him leave without signing a replacement.

"My information is that Arteta feels they might be a little bit light, so they might stop one of the fringe players going. For example, there’s a lot of interest in Cedric, and my understanding is he wants to move on, but Arsenal won’t allow that unless they bring someone else in," said Bridge.

He added:

“I think, at Arsenal, maybe we’ll see one or two coming in and one or two going out in January. But I think it would be quality coming in and surplus going out. I don’t think Arsenal have to worry too much yet about any big names leaving.”

Soares is not a part of the Portugal squad at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Mykhaylo Mudryk not ready for Emirates move, says Julien Laurens

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates.

Journalist Julien Laurens reckons Mykhaylo Mudryk is not ready for a move to Arsenal yet. The Gunners are prioritising a move for the Ukrainian forward in January after missing out on him in the summer.

However, speaking to the Gabs and Juls podcast, Laurens said that the 21-year-old could struggle in the Premier League.

"I’m a fan to a certain extent, because I’m not really sure he’s ready yet for the Premier League. I’m not saying about Arsenal and the way Arsenal play, just for the Premier League, full stop,” said Laurens.

He continued:

“He’s still someone who needs a lot of space in front of him for his pace to get him going and to make those differences. I don’t think, for example, he will be very comfortable in tight spaces."

Laurens, though, acknowledges that Mudryk could be a good addition to Arteta's squad if the transfer fee is right.

“On one vs one, I think there’s so much potential there to exploit that with the right coaching, like an Arteta for example. I think he can improve very quickly. So it will depend on how much money you have to spend. If we’re talking around the 70, 80 million, I think this is too much for someone like him who I really don’t think he’s ready yet," said Laurens.

Mudryk has ten goals and eight assists in 18 games acrosscompetitions for Shakhtar Donetsk this season.

