Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race for PSV Eindhoven star; club submit offer for Feyenoord striker, and more - 29 March 2022

Arsenal will have the chance to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's wards are currently fourth in the table, three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one game more.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race to sign a PSV Eindhoven star. Elsewhere, the north London side have submitted an offer for a Feyenoord striker.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 29 March 2022.

Arsenal leading race for Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has been in blistering form this season

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Cody Gakpo, according to Voetbal International (via The Hard Tackle). The Dutch winger is an emerging name in world football at the moment. His exploits with PSV Eindhoven have generated attention from clubs around Europe, including the north London side.

Gakpo rose through the ranks in the Eredivisie side and earned his first-team bow in 2018. The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength since and is now an omnipresent figure in the starting eleven. He has been on fire this season, registering 16 goals and 15 assists from 37 games for Eindhoven. The Gunners have been impressed by the Dutchman's steady rise.

Mikel Arteta is preparing for reinforcements in attack at the end of the season. The Spaniard is unimpressed with Nicolas Pepe, who has cut a sorry figure at the Emirates this season. The Ivorian is likely to be shown the door this summer, with Arteta already scouting for replacements. Gakpo has now popped up on his radar.

The Dutchman is under contract with the Eredivisie side until 2026, so prising him away will be no walk on the park. Liverpool and Barcelona are also interested in the 22-year-old. The Reds believe Gakpo could be a suitable replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future is up in the air.

Meanwhile, the Catalans feel the Dutchman could fill the shoes of Ousmane Dembele, who is tipped to leave this summer. However, Arsenal are the favorites to sign Gakpo right now, although they might have to break the bank to secure his services.

Gunners submit offer for Feyenoord striker

Luis Sinisterra has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal have submitted an offer for Luis Sinisterra, according to Corriere Dello Sport (via The Hard Tackle). The Colombian has earned rave reviews with his performances for Feyenoord since joining in 2018. The 22-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Eredivisie side and has 30 goals and 26 assists to his name.

The Gunners are looking to add more teeth to their attack and have their eyes on the Dutch winger. The north London side have already submitted an offer for Sinisterra. However, they will face stiff competition from Napoli for the Colombian's signature.

Arsenal tipped to win race for Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has caught the eye this season

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Arsenal are ahead of Newcastle United in the battle to sign Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has been in blistering form for Benfica this season and is likely to move this summer. The Premier League duo are fighting for his signature.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan claimed Champions League football could be a defining factor in the race.

"I think for any top player scoring goals around Europe, these deals and these contracts hinge on Champions League football. That’s just how it works when you’re signing players at that top level. It’s no different for Arsenal. They’re interested, but whether or not they qualify for the Champions League will likely define the calibre of player they can bring in," said Whelan.

“For Newcastle, all they can offer is more money. It’s a choice between playing in London and potentially the Champions League, in a far more cosmopolitan city – and playing in the northeast. That’s no disrespect, but Newcastle will have to pay that extra money. For a player who has been knocking in goals as Nunez has, he would be demanding Champions League football," said Whelan.

