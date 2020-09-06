Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners monitoring situation of Antoine Griezmann, Premier League giants enter race for Aouar, and more - 5th September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Gunners are linked with a move for Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann, star striker hints at future, and more.

Arsenal monitoring Antoine Griezmann situation after Lionel Messi decision

Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs monitoring Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann's situation after Lionel Messi made a dramatic u-turn and decided to stay at the Camp Nou outfit for another season.

According to Daily Mail, the Gunners, along with Manchester United and Liverpool, have previously expressed their interest in signing the World Cup-winning Frenchman, and would be keen on signing the 29-year-old if the opportunity arises.

The report adds that Barcelona would have to take a big hit on the £107 million they spent on Griezmann last season, with neither Arsenal nor Liverpool being capable of agreeing to a transfer fee of such astronomical proportions in the current financial conditions.

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was looking forward to playing Griezmann in a central role, but following Messi's dramatic u-turn that plan is no longer viable.

Barcelona are keen on recruiting fresh players for the new manager but must sell before they can buy. Since the demand for Philippe Coutinho is not that high, and since Koeman is keen to give the Brazilian a run in the side, it leaves Griezmann as one of the players the Catalan club could look to sell to generate the money needed for new signings.

Manchester City keen on Houssem Aouar

Manchester City are keen on signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, complicating Arsenal's pursuit of the 22-year-old. According to reports, City manager Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the Frenchman and wants to add the midfielder to his ranks at the Etihad stadium.

Arsenal have been in talks with Lyon over a potential player plus cash deal for Aouar, with Matteo Guendouzi going the other way, but the offer was swiftly declined by Lyon. The Ligue 1 outfit are prepared to sell the midfielder but in a cash-only deal worth around £54 million.

Advertisement

Gunners simply do not have the financial firepower to compete with City.

Alexandre Lacazette hints at Arsenal future

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has sent the fans of the club into a frenzy, after apparently hinting in an Instagram post that he is going to stay at the club. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the club, with Arsenal keen on cashing in on the 29-year-old, who now has just under two years left on his current deal.

Arsenal need to sell considerably to generate the funds to strengthen other positions, and have recognized Lacazette as one of the few players who would command a good value in the current transfer market. However, in a recent Instagram post, Lacazette has replied to a fan account, who wanted to know if the striker was going to stay at the North London outfit.