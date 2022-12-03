Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning January move for Real Madrid man; club receive boost in pursuit of Wolfsburg forward, and more - December 3, 2022

Arsenal are putting together plans for the winter transfer window. Manager Mikel Arteta invested wisely in his squad this summer but is likely to seek reinforcements in January.

Meanwhile, the north London side are planning to move for a Real Madrid midfielder in January. Elsewhere, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Wolfsburg winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 3, 2022:

Arsenal planning January move for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning a move for Marco Asensio this January, according to Calciomercato via The Real Champ.

The Spaniard has failed to break into the first team under Carlo Ancelotti this season. He has appeared 15 times for the La Liga giants, but only three of those have been starts. Asensio's contract with Los Blancos runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and were linked with a move for the player this summer. Asensio opted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu but might be ruing that decision now. The Spaniard could be open to a move to resurrect his faltering career.

Arteta is planning to add Asensio to his roster at the turn of the year. The Spanish manager has Arsenal firing on all cylinders this season. He now wants to add more bite to his attack to help sustain his team's quest for the Premier League title. The 26-year-old Asensio could contribute in that regard.

Apart from the north London side, AC Milan and Juventus are also interested in the Spaniard.

Gunners receive boost in Omar Marmoush pursuit

Omar Marmoush is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Omar Marmoush. According to journalist Allegemeine Zeitung via Just Arsenal, Wolfsburg are willing to offload the Egyptian on a cut-price deal in January.

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga side but is unwilling to sign a new deal.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of Marmoush and now have the opportunity to secure his signature. The Egyptian has appeared 17 times for Wolfsburg this season and has scored three goals. Arteta wants to upgrade his attack as he aims to win the Premier League.

The 23-year-old could prove to be an astute buy if the north London side can get a deal across the line in January. However, Marmoush would prefer to run down his contract and leave the Bundesliga side as a free agent next summer.

Real Madrid remain interested in Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid remain interested in Gabriel Jesus, according to Defensa Central via Just Arsenal.

The La Liga giants were interested in the Brazilian this summer but ended up at Arsenal. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to life at the Emirates, racking up five goals and seven assists in 20 appearances across competitions. His stellar form has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos remain in the hunt for a new No. 9 as they lay down succession plans for the ageing Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman is in the final phase of his career and has endured an injury-ravaged season so far. The La Liga giants want to bring in Jesus to fill Benzema's boots. However, convincing the north London side to part ways their prized asset would be no easy task.

