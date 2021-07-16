Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners planning to make 7 signings, club interested in Alkmaar midfielder, and more - 16th July 2021

Arsenal had a dismal 2020-21 season. The Gunners started their campaign brightly with a Community Shield win over Liverpool, but that initial promise quickly faded.

Mikel Arteta struggled to get his side ticking as they went on to finish in eighth place in the Premier League. So it is no wonder the Spaniard is ready to ring in the changes this summer.

Arsenal are planning for a series of incomings before the end of August, with a special focus on strengthening the midfield.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 16 July 2021.

Arsenal planning to make seven signings this summer

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal are planning to bring seven new players to the Emirates this summer, according to Football 365 via The Athletic.

The Gunners have already secured the services of Nuno Tavares from Benfica. However, Mikel Arteta’s spending is not expected to stop there.

The Spaniard wants a new goalkeeper, with Aaron Ramsdale his preferred choice. The London side have already had a bid for the player rejected by Sheffield United, but Arteta is expected to return with another offer for the Englishman.

🔴 Ben White

🔴 Aaron Ramsdale

🔴 Sam Johnstone

🔴 Ruben Neves

🔴 Albert Sambi Lokonga@David_Ornstein says the Arsenal squad could look a lot different come the end of the transfer window pic.twitter.com/Y6tvE5svZV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 16, 2021

The Gunners are also in hot pursuit of Ben White as they attempt to bring a new centre-back to the Emirates. They are also keen to reinforce the right-back position with Hector Bellerin’s future up in the air.

Arteta is also hoping to sign a playmaker, as well as two new central midfielders, with Albert Sambi Lokonga close to completing a move.

Gunners interested in AZ Alkmaar midfielder

Teun Koopmeiners

Arsenal are interested in signing Teun Koopmeiners, according to Metro via De Telegraaf. The AZ Alkmaar midfielder is one of the hottest properties in the Eredivisie and has managed 39 goals in 141 games since breaking into the first team four seasons ago.

The Gunners are a little short of options in the center of the park after the end of Real Madrid duo Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos' loan spells. Matteo Guendouzi has joined Marseille on loan while Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are expected to depart soon.

#AFC interested in £14.5m move for AZ Alkmaar captain Teun Koopmeiners this summer. https://t.co/M6o433uM05 — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) July 16, 2021

As a result, Arsenal have turned their attention to Koopmeiners. The Dutchman is being monitored by a host of clubs around Europe, but the fact that the 23-year-old is a fan of the Premier League side could give the Gunners an advantage.

Arsenal do not intend to pay Sander Berge’s release clause

Sander Berge

Arsenal are monitoring Sheffield United’s Sander Berge but have no intention of meeting his release clause, according to Inside Futbol. The Norwegian joined the Blades for a club record fee last season but is expected to leave after their relegation to the Championship.

Berge has a release clause of £35m and Sheffield United will not entertain offers below that amount. The Gunners are interested in Berge, but believe his release clause is not justified in the current market.

Edited by Arvind Sriram