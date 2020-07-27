Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners plot £27 million loan offer, top target agrees new contract, and more - 27th July 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Gunners' pursuit of Dayot Upamecano who is on the verge of signing a new contract, the defender who does not fit into Mikel Arteta's plans, and more.

Huge blow for Arsenal as RB Leipzig defender agrees new contract

Dayot Upamecano has agreed on a new contract with RB Leipzig, according to reports in Germany. The French defender has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent transfer windows.

According to German outlet Sportbuzzer (via The Sun), RB Leipzig has tied down the 21-year-old to a new contract to ensure they don't end up losing him on a free. The report further adds that the Frenchman would have a £53 million release clause inserted into his contract, which would allow any club to sign him for the specified amount.

#transfermarkt understand that #Arsenal are interested in signing Dayot Upamecano and the player wants to play for #AFC. Told that no offers from the #Gunners for #Stones. #Dayot is the number one target for the club as well as Thomas #Partey, who also wants to join #AFC.⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/UQwHhzm2ba — Mr Russo (@MrRussoTM) July 21, 2020

Upamecano had less than a year left on his current contract, and the Bundesliga outfit were sweating at the prospect of losing one of their top talents for free. Arsenal's chances of signing the 21 year old has suffered a huge blow because of this new contract, as the London club are understood to be heavily cash strapped because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos told he has no future at Arsenal

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta since the restart of football, having featured for a solitary minute in the 2-1 FA Cup win over Sheffield United. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Arteta does not fancy the former Borussia Dortmund man, and according to football.london, the Spaniard has informed Sokratis he is not part of his plans going forward.

The report further adds that Sokratis is not ready to pack his bags and leave just yet, as he is determined to win back the trust of his head coach and be in contention for a starting spot. The former Borussia Dortmund has not been frozen out like Matteo Guendouzi, as Sokratis is seen as a model professional, who is ready to step up the moment Arteta needs him.

Arsenal consider loan deal for Coutinho

Arsenal are considering a loan move for wantaway Barcelona superstar Philippe Coutinho. According to Sport, Arsenal would have to shell out approximately £27 million for signing the former Liverpool man on loan. This would include a loan fee of approximately £18.2 million and the 28-year-old's wages, said to be around £9.1 million.

However, Arsenal are not the only club interested in the services of the Brazilian international, with Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City also rumoured to be monitoring Coutinho's situation. According to the report, Barcelona are aware that it would be next to impossible to sell Coutinho under the current financial conditions, and are open to loan him out for another year.

It has also been reported that Coutinho might have to take a pay cut to join one of these clubs, but wants to avoid that situation.