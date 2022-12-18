Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Sergej Milinkovic-Savic boost; club could sign Mykhaylo Mudryk for £30 million, and more - December 18, 2022

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 14 games. Mikel Arteta's wards are five points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, who're second.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Elsewhere, acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has said that the north London side could sign Mykhaylo Mudryk for £30 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 18, 2022:

Arsenal receive Sergej Milinkovic-Savic boost

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. According to La Repubblica journalist Giulio Cardone, the Serbian midfielder is warming up to a move to the Emirates. The Gunners are eager to secure the signature of the midfielder, who was on song at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Milinkovic-Savic has been a consistent performer over the years for Lazio. The Gunners have had their eyes on the player for a while but have failed to complete a deal.

Speaking recently, Cardone said that Milinkovic-Savic is ready to consider an offer from Arsenal.

“Arsenal on Milinkovic? The news is that the player has changed his opinion on the English club which already tried to approach him last summer. If a fair proposal were to arrive this time, he would consider it," said Cardone.

The journalist added that the north London side's recent form makes them an enticing prospect for Milinkovic-Savic.

"Today the Gunners are dominating the Premier League; they will go to the Champions League; they have started a fascinating project; they have acquired a different appeal,” said Cardone.

The 27-year-old Milinkovic-Savic has registered five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions this season for Lazio.

Gunners could sign Mykhaylo Mudryk for £30 million, says Gianluca Di Marzio

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal could sign Mykhaylo Mudryk for £30 million next year, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Ukrainian winger is a priority for Arteta, who is eager to add more fire to his attacking lineup in 2023. The Spanish manager wanted to sign the player in the summer, but a deal failed to materialise.

Arteta remains eager to take Mudryk to the Emirates in January. However, speaking to Soccer News, as cited by TBR Football, Di Marzio sounded sceptical about a deal going through in January.

"Mudryk is a really good player. AC Milan wanted him in the summer in case Rafael Leão left, but it was too expensive for Milan. Arsenal are currently trying to capture him because they know they are dealing with a very talented player. But whether it will work in January … I don’t know," said Di Marzio.

However, Di Marzio added that the Gunners are leading the race for the 21-year-old’s signature.

"It is certain that they are in pole position to capture him. Shakhtar is a difficult negotiating partner, and they probably charge about €35 million (£30m) for him," said Di Marzio.

Mudryk has appeared 18 times across competitions for Shakhtar Donetsk this season, amassing ten goals and eight assists.

Arsenal interested in Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Radio Radio via Caught Offside.

The Italian midfielder has been a key figure for AS Roma this season, amassing two goals and three assists in 14 games across competitions. The Gunners are impressed with his all-round abilities and want to take him to the Emirates in the summer.

Zaniolo was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but a move didn't see the light of day. The Italian’s contract expires in 2024, but Roma are yet to tie him down to a new deal. That has opened a window of opportunity for potential suitors to exploit..

The Gunners are also in the mix and are willing to offer €25 million for his signature in June. However, given his importance to Jose Mourinho’s side, the 23-year-old is likely to cost a lot more.

