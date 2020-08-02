Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners to rival Liverpool for La Liga ace, Aubameyang demands signing of Barcelona star, and more - 2nd August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal's pursuit of La Liga ace, and more.

Arsenal enter race to sign Diego Carlos

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos. According to the Telegraph, the Gunners are weighing up a move for the 27-year-old with Mikel Arteta keen on defensive reinforcements ahead of next season.

However, the Brazilian will not be cheap, with Sevilla expected to demand a fee in excess of £60 million for the services of one of La Liga's best defenders.

The Gunners are not the only club interested in signing the Brazilian, with Liverpool also said to be monitoring the former Nantes man.

Arsenal were crowned the FA Cup champions for a record 14th time, securing qualification for next year's Europa League in the process. This has given the Gunners a much-needed financial boost ahead of next season, which would enable the club to provide Arteta with the personnel needed to mount a Top 4 challenge.

Aubameyang's demands for contract extension

Arsenal captain and top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on song in the Gunners' 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The Gabonese forward netted a brace to help clinch a record-extending 14th FA Cup for the club.

However, Arsenal have been sweating over the long-term future of Aubameyang, who is out of contract in less than 12 months. According to French outlet le10sport, Aubameyang has laid out the terms on which he would renew the contract.

According to the report, the 31-year-old wants Arsenal to spend considerably in the transfer window to reinforce the squad to challenge for top honours. Not only that, but Aubameyang has also hinted that he dreams of a reunion with former Borussia Dortmund teammate Ousmane Dembele.

Advertisement

Arsenal have been attributed with an interest in Dembele in the past, but it remains to be seen if they will make a move for the Frenchman given the current financial conditions and his poor injury record.

Arsenal interested in Ivan Rakitic

Ousmane Dembele is not the only Barcelona player that Arsenal have been linked with. According to reports, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been in contact with Ivan Rakitic in a bid to convince the 32-year-old to come to North London.

Further, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are open to selling the midfielder and would allow the Croatian to leave for as little as €10 million. However, Rakitic is said to prefer a move to another La Liga side or to the Serie A.