Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners sceptical about move for Leicester City midfielder; club interested in AC Milan midfielder, and more - December 2, 2022

Arsenal are leading the Premier League after 14 games. Mikel Arteta's wards have won 12 games and lost just once.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has said that the Gunners are sceptical about a move for a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, the north London giants are interested in a AC Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 2, 2022:

Arsenal sceptical about Youri Tielemans move, says Dean Jones

Youri Tielemans' Belgium failed to progress to the knockouts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal are having second thoughts about a move for Youri Tielemans, according to Dean Jones.

The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his Leicester City contract and has been on the radar of the Gunners for a while. The 25-year-old is unlikely to sign a new deal, so the north London side have the chance to lap him up for free next summer.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Arsenal are concerned that Tielemans might not be the same player anymore.

“I think they need to make sure that he’s still the same player that they thought he was when they were beginning their pursuit. This is a year-long thing now since Arsenal have been looking at Tielemans. There’s obviously some reservations around it given they didn’t go and sign him in the summer when they could have," said Jones.

Tielemans has appeared 17 times for the Foxes this season across competitions, scoring three goals and setting up another.

Gunners interested in Ismael Bennacer

Ismael Bennacer is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in former player Ismael Bennacer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The 2t-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds since leaving the Emirates in 2017. He's now a first-team regular at AC Milan and was a crucial member of last season's title-winning squad.

Bennacer has registered one goal and an assist from 21 appearances this season, turning heads at his old hunting ground.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea are willing to put 40 million down on the table to sign Ismael Bennacer in January, his renewal with AC Milan is not easy. (#CFC Chelsea are willing to put 40 million down on the table to sign Ismael Bennacer in January, his renewal with AC Milan is not easy. ( @AlfredoPedulla 🚨 Chelsea are willing to put 40 million down on the table to sign Ismael Bennacer in January, his renewal with AC Milan is not easy. (@AlfredoPedulla) #CFC https://t.co/vui3Amu5WR

The Gunners remain in the market for midfield reinforcements, with Arteta lacking backup to his regular pair of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Bennacer has emerged as an option, and with his contract expiring in 2024, he could be available on a cut-price deal. Arsenal have established contact with the player to assess the situation but face competition from Chelsea for his signature.

Gabriel Jesus eager to score at World Cup

Gabriel Jesus has enjoyed a stellar run at the Emirates this season.

Gabriel Jesus is desperate to score in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to journalist Charles Watts.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a stellar season with Arsenal since joining from Manchester City this summer. The 25-year-old has amassed five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions, earning a call-up to the Selecao squad for the tournament in Qatar.

However, Jesus has failed to make a mark in this year's edition of the greatest sporting spectacle on earth. He has been used as a substitute in both games but is in line to start against Cameroon tonight.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said that Jesus is frustrated at the recent criticism.

"We could well be seeing Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus get a start tomorrow. Gabriel Jesus, I really hope he scores. I know how much it means to him to score in the World Cup. He got such criticism last time when he didn’t score, and Brazil didn’t win it," said Watts.

He continued:

“I know people close to the Brazil squad and Brazilian journalists I’ve spoken to about that all say how much that impacted Gabriel Jesus. In the first two games, when he’s come off the bench, it’s been noticeable how desperate he is to score; you can see when he hasn’t been passed the ball when he’s been in a good position, he gets angry and frustrated.”

Brazil have already secured qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament and need a point to win the group.

