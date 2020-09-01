In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Gunners reportedly completed the signing of their top defensive target, while one of their midfielders joined a Serie A side permanently, and more.

Arsenal sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille

Arsenal have completed the signing of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein. The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian central defender and agreed a €30 million deal with the Ligue 1 outfit for his services.

Arsenal saw off interest from top European clubs including Manchester United, Napoli, and Everton to sign the highly rated defender. The Gunners will pay an initial €26 million for the services of Gabriel, with another €4 million in add ons and performance-related bonuses.

Arsenal were given special permission from the U.K. government to complete the medical of the 22-year-old, upon which he is expected to spend 14 days in self-isolation as per the mandatory quarantine guidelines. According to Ornstein, the deal is done, with an announcement imminent from Arsenal.

It isn’t dragging on Scott - Gabriel has signed, is in quarantine and it’s just a matter of Arsenal announcing it. So nothing to be worried about 👍 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 31, 2020

Henrikh Mkhitaryan joins AS Roma on a permanent deal

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has completed a permanent move to Serie A giants AS Roma after the Gunners agreed to terminate his contract mutually. Arsenal's decision to mutually terminate Mkhitaryan's contract allowed them to free up their wage bill, while it also meant the midfielder could secure his favoured move.

The 31-year-old had less than a year left on his contract, having arrived as part of a swap deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez in 2018.

Real Madrid midfielder close to securing Arsenal return

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is close to securing another season-long loan move to Arsenal, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano (via The Guardian). According to the report, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta called up the Spaniard to convince him of returning to the Emirates Stadium, where he spent the 2019-20 season on loan.

Real Madrid had a couple of offers from Arsenal for the midfielder, but the two parties are now close to agreeing a deal for the 24-year-old. Ceballos rejected three approaches from Italian and Spanish clubs, as he only wanted a transfer to Arsenal.