Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners striker joins Premier League outfit, Arteta gives update on Aubameyang's contract situation, and more - 29th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest as an Arsenal striker signs for another Premier League outfit. We also have an update regarding the future of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more.

Arsenal striker joins Leeds United

Arsenal striker Sam Greenwood has signed a permanent deal with newly-promoted Premier League outfit Leeds United. The highly-rated forward joined the Gunners from Sunderland in 2018 and spent two successful seasons for the youth teams.

Arsenal are set to pocket around £3 million (including bonuses) from the sale of Greenwood to Leeds.

Mikel Arteta confident that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will extend his contract

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is confident that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will extend his contract with the club after the 31-year-old striker helped the Gunners beat Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield.

Aubameyang, who is in the last year of his deal, opened the scoring for Arsenal with a sublime finish from the edge of the box, curling one in past a diving Alisson. The Gunners captain then stepped up to dispatch a crucial penalty, helping his team win the Community Shield 5-4 on penalties.

Arsenal have been in talks with the Gabon international to extend his contract, and according to Arteta, the two sides are now close to an agreement. Speaking after Arsenal's Community Shield win, Arteta said:

"Big games, big moments, big players. He has responded really well to that kind of pressure. He was magnificent in the FA Cup final and the same today. We are close [to agreeing a new deal]."

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Aubameyang turned down approaches from two clubs.

Mikel Arteta just confirmed again that Pierre Aubameyang is “close” to extend his contract. Arsenal consider the agreement almost ‘reached and completed’, the deal is done - he turned down 2 other bids. Gabriel Magalhães will be announced soon. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2020

Rob Holding edges closer to Newcastle United loan deal

Newcastle United are close to agreeing on a loan deal for Arsenal defender Rob Holding, according to Daily Mail. The Gunners are open to letting Holding go on a loan deal as they edge closer to signing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

Newcastle United were hopeful of signing another Arsenal player in Ainsley Maitland-Niles but pulled out due to the interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as the high asking price associated with the versatile midfielder.

Arsenal hopeful Matteo Guendouzi sale will help fund Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar transfers

Arsenal have been heavily linked with moves for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and Lyon ace Houssem Aouar. However, the Gunners are short of funds because of the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Arsenal are hopeful that the sale of out-of-favour midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could help finance the moves for Aouar and Partey. Guendouzi has been frozen out of the first team after an altercation with Neal Maupay in the 2-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this year.

Arsenal have so far struggled to find a club for Guendouzi, despite interest from the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, and Manchester United. Atletico Madrid are holding out for the Gunners to activate the €50 million release clause in Partey's contract, while Lyon are also expected to demand upwards of £50 million for their ace midfielder.