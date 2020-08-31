Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: La Liga club interested in Matteo Guendouzi, Gunners consider double swoop for Championship duo, and more - 30th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Gunners' pursuit of Championship duo, a La Liga club's interest in Matteo Guendouzi, and more.

Valencia establish contact with Arsenal for Matteo Guendouzi transfer

La Liga outfit Valencia have established contact with Arsenal regarding a proposed move for out-of-favour midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, according to reports. Los Che have been looking for reinforcements in the market after selling two of their top midfielders - Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin - to rivals Villarreal for as little as €8 million.

Guendouzi, meanwhile, is one of the players that the Gunners are hoping to sell during the ongoing transfer window in a bid to fund signings for other positions. The French midfielder has been shunted out of the first team since his on-field altercation with Neal Maupay in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this year.

However, because of the precarious financial situation that Valencia find themselves in, they could only afford a loan move for Guendouzi. On the other hand, Arsenal are keen on selling the player on a permanent basis.

Arsenal consider double swoop for Brentford duo

Said Benrahma was in scintillating form for Brentford in the Championship

Arsenal are reportedly considering a double swoop for Brentford duo Said Benrahma and David Raya.

The North London giants have identified Raya as the ideal replacement for Emiliano Martinez, should the Argentine shot-stopper leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Meanwhile, Benrahma has been linked with many clubs in the Premier League, with Chelsea and West Ham especially interested in the fleet-footed winger. According to reports, Arsenal are weighing up a move for the winger, who has caught the eye of the club hierarchy with his impressive displays in Brentford's failed run for Premier League promotion.

Advertisement

Wolves end their pursuit of versatile Arsenal midfielder

Wolverhampton Wanderers have ended their pursuit of versatile Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles after the 23-year-old earned his maiden call-up to the England national team.

Arsenal had initially set an asking price of around £25 million for Maitland-Niles but the Wolves believe that his asking price would've gone further up after his man-of-the-match display in the Gunners' Community Shield win over Liverpool and the England call-up that followed.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are now weighing up a new contract for the versatile midfielder, who still has three years left on his current deal.