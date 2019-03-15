Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners looking to sign Rennes winger, Real Madrid set price tag on Arsenal target and more: March 15, 2019

Arsenal v Stade Rennais - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners!

Petr Cech expresses dream of going out with a trophy

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has expressed his gratitude to his teammates for winning the round of 16 Europa League tie against Rennes and keeping his dream of ending his career with a title alive.

The Gunners were in a precarious position going into the second leg but a brace from Aubameyang and a goal from Maitland-Niles helped them win 4-3 on aggregate.

Following the thrilling victory Cech said:

My dream goes on - my dream is to retire with a trophy in my hands. Today we gave ourselves the chance for me to finish like this. There's a long way to go but with performances like that, we can compete.

We said that if we were meant to go out, we'd go out with a big performance. Sometimes you give a big performance, you do everything right, you are unlucky and you can go out. When you perform at the level we did today, you know that you have a chance to go through.

Arsenal looking to sign Rennes winger

Arsenal have expressed their interest in signing Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr. The Senegalese winger, who impressed in the first leg against Arsenal and scored the third goal for the French club, has been one of the star performers for the French side.

Unai Emery, who has been on the lookout for a natural winger, is said to have been impressed by the 21-year old.

Real Madrid set price tag on James Rodriguez

2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez has had a price tag of £51 million slapped on him, with the Gunners one of the firm favourites to sign the Colombian.

Rodriguez, who joined Bayern on a two-year loan spell from Real Madrid after failing to secure a starting position at the club, is expected to be sold in the summer considering the arrival of Zinedine Zidane.

The Bundesliga giants though have the option to buy the Colombian for a cut-price £36 million if they wish to.

