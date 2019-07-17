Arsenal Transfer News: Roy Hodgson says Gunners' bid for Zaha is not close to Crystal Palace's valuation

What's the story?

After Crystal Palace's 6-2 defeat in a pre-season clash against Barnet, Roy Hodgson addressed the rumours linking Wilfried Zaha to Arsenal. He said that Arsenal's bid falls short of the club's asking price.

In case you didn't know...

Wilfried Zaha was Sir Alex Ferguson's last signing when he was Manchester United's manager. The Ivorian signed for United in January 2013 but was sent back on loan to Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season. Eventually, Zaha made just two Premier League appearances for the Red Devils before moving back to Palace on a permanent deal in 2015.

Since his failed move to the Red Devils, Zaha has transformed into one of Premier League's best wingers. The 26-year-old has played 163 EPL games for the Eagles and netted 32 times.

With his steady progress, Zaha has attracted interest from other rival clubs including Arsenal.

The heart of the matter

In a bid to sign the Ivory Coast forward this summer, Arsenal reportedly offered £40 million to Crystal Palace. However, Arsenal's approach was rejected by the Eagles as they value Zaha around £80m.

Roy Hodgson addressed the media after his side's pre-season match and spoke about the club's stance on Wilfried Zaha. The manager said,

"I don't think Arsenal have actually made a bid that has come anywhere near our valuation."

"I'm sure the player realises that if someone's going to take him away from us, he'll expect clubs to pay the market value."

"Until someone does that, there's not much to discuss regarding Wilf."

What's next?

With Unai Emery suggesting that Arsenal are well poised to make a few 'big signings', the Gunners could soon submit an improved bid for the 26-year-old. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will next face Nottingham Forest in another friendly match.