Arsenal Transfer News: Shkodran Mustafi on his way out of Emirates Stadium

Shkodran Mustafi v Olympique Lyonnais - Emirates Cup Final

What is the story?

According to BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal are in talks with a plethora of clubs to sell their 27-year-old defender, Shkodran Mustafi. However, the player wants to stay at the Emirates and is desperate to prove himself following a disastrous 2018-19 season in Arsenal colours.

In case you didn't know...

Mustafi joined Arsenal from Valencia CF back in 2016 for a reported fee of € 41million. Since joining Arsenal, the German centre-back has already made 84 appearances for the Gunners.

Last season, Arsenal's defence struggled a lot due to an evident lack of communication between the defenders as they conceded 51 goals from 38 league games and were the second-worst defensive side among the top nine teams in the Premier League 2018-19.

As Dani Ceballos has joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal, Emery's midfield is looking sharp and comfortable ahead of another marathon PL season. The only void, where they still need to work a lot, is their defence.

In order to cure the defensive frailties, Unai Emery is determined to sign a centre-back this summer. They have already completed the signing of William Saliba for £27 million. But as a part of the deal, the 18-year-old will return to France and play the 2019-20 campaign for AS Saint-Etienne in the French League.

The heart of the matter

As reported by David Ornstein, Arsenal are in talks with a number of clubs over Mustafi's exit this summer. Mustafi, whose contract is expected to keep him at the club until 2021, wants to stay put and prove himself.

If reports from The Guardian are to believed, AS Monaco are interested in Mustafi and are willing to pay an amount of £27million for the Arsenal no.20.

The Gunners are also said to be linked with Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. Selling Mustafi at a decent price might help Arsenal to seize the deal for the Scottish professional.

What is next?

As the English transfer window is set to close on 8th August, Arsenal need to do something quicky to make the proper changes to the squad. Meanwhile, Unai Emery's men will play their next friendly against French side Angers at Stade Jean-Bouin on 30th July.