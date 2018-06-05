Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal transfer news: Star defender prefers Arsenal over Manchester United, first signing confirmed and more - June 5, 2018

After signing Stephan Lichsteiner, Arsenal have received yet another boost in the transfer market. This time at Manchester United's expense!

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
News 05 Jun 2018, 21:36 IST
2.55K

Arsenal Unveil New Head Coach Unai Emery
Unai Emery has made his first signing at Arsenal

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end.

But, the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal. 

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 5: 

Arsenal make their first signing of the summer 

Unai Emery has taken his first step in the transfer market as the Arsenal boss with the signing of Stephan Lichsteiner. The 34-year-old fullback today became Arsenal's first signing of the summer.

Lichsteiner decided to move to Arsenal on a free transfer after ending his contract with Juventus. 

Lichsteiner spent seven seasons with Juventus and made over 250 appearances for the club. The fullback will now provide competition to Hector Bellerin at the right back spot. After signing, Lichsteiner has vowed to help the club in getting back into the top four next season. 

On his new signing, Emery said, "Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad. He’s a player of great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch.”

Sokratis Papastathopoulos to snub Manchester United for Arsenal

SV Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
Arsenal over Man Utd for Sokratis

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is reportedly Arsenal's top center back priority this summer.

Sokratis' father, Charalambos Papastathopoulos has now revealed that his son is already in London to complete a move to the Gunners and rejected a deal with Manchester United in the process. 

He was quoted by Radio 24/7 as saying, "There was interest from United but he had to wait until July for them. United have a very good relationship with Dortmund, the teams talked but Sokratis chose to go to Arsenal." The Greek international is all set to join Emery's side for £16 million. 

Arsenal told Steven N'Zonzi's price 

Sevilla v Real Sociedad - La Liga
N'Zonzi has a £35 million release clause

It has been speculated that Arsenal boss Unai Emery is eyeing a reunion with his former Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi. The Frenchman is also reportedly eyeing a second chance to impress in the Premier League. 

Goal has reported that N'Zonzi has a release clause of £35 million at the Spanish club and the Gunners will have to activate it first before discussing personal terms with the player. 

N'Zonzi has a deal with Sevilla until 2020. New boss Pablo Machin is reportedly keen on offering the robust midfielder a new deal to keep him in Seville. 

