Arsenal Transfer News: Unai Emery confirms he has told Shkodran Mustafi he can leave the club

Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Emirates Cup

What's the story?

Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, has admitted that he has told Shkodran Mustafi that he can leave the Emirates if a suitable offer comes along.

In case you didn't know...

Mustafi became the most expensive defender in Arsenal's history when he left Valencia for a fee in excess of £35 million in 2016.

The Germany international has, however, failed to justify his price tag, having made a series of crucial errors at the centre of the Gunners defence.

Arsenal fans have been rooting for his exit and have urged the club to solve their present defensive crisis, which has been aggravated by the departure of former club captain, Laurent Koscielny. Mustafi was linked with an exit in the recently-concluded transfer window but has found no suitors.

Meanwhile, the Gunners brought in St Etienne defender William Saliba, Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney and Chelsea centre-back David Luiz as defensive reinforcements. Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, and Gabriel Martinelli were also bought to strengthen the squad going into the new season.

The heart of the matter

Emery has now revealed that he has told Mustafi that he can leave, with an exit still possible this month as the European transfer window remains open.

According to talkSPORT, the Spaniard said, "I spoke with him when we finished last season. I spoke with him when we started pre-season and I spoke with him also two weeks ago saying maybe there was the possibility he can leave."

"But I don’t have doubts if he needs to play because he is a good player. Maybe we decided to be more competitive in each position, at centre-back with David Luiz, with another player in the middle with (Dani) Ceballos, with Kieran Tierney, with (Nicolas) Pepe."

"I think being more competitive we can respond better in the season. Some players maybe they can play less with that situation and can leave."

"But it’s one decision taken with the player, with the club, with the team. At the moment he is here and really if we need it, he plays with us. I have confidence he will do well."

"Some supporters can believe or like one player more than another player, that’s normal. But inside I want to be strong and to create a big squad with a big, competitive, winning mentality and above us, with confidence in each other."

What's next?

Arsenal will kick off their Premier League season with a game against Newcastle United on Sunday.