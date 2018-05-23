Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Arsenal transfer news: Unai Emery's three-man summer wishlist, Besiktas target Danny Welbeck and more - May 23, 2018

    The new Arsenal boss has decided what targets to pursue this summer.

    Sumedh Pande
    FEATURED WRITER
    Feature 23 May 2018, 21:03 IST
    12.76K

    Arsenal Unveil New Head Coach Unai Emery
    Unai Emery's transfer list revealed

    With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

    Arsenal have been linked with numerous players and managers day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look at all the major advancements that have happened in the transfer world concerning Arsenal. 

    So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on May 23: 

    Unai Emery intends to form his Arsenal team around Aaron Ramsey 

    Huddersfield Town v Arsenal - Premier League
    Emery to give Ramsey a central role in the side

    After penning a long-term deal with the Gunners, Unai Emery - the new Arsenal boss (it will take some time to get used to this) - has decided to give Aaron Ramsey a central role in the coming season. Sky Sports has revealed that Emery rates the Welsh midfielder highly and wants him at the Emirates for the foreseeable future. 

    Ramsey has just one year left on his current Arsenal deal but the talks over an extension have so far not been productive. There are rumours that Ramsey may leave Arsenal with the 27-year-old also missing in Arsenal's home kit launch. 

    But the confidence of the new manager in him may persuade Ramsey to sign a new contract. 

    Unai Emery's top three targets revealed 

    Troyes v OGC Nice - Ligue 1
    Arsenal's top summer target

    The Mirror has revealed that Arsenal will have a meager £50 million budget this summer plus the amount that will be generated from player sales. Unai Emery, who is expected to have very little say in transfers, will be given three new faces to work with in his first season at the club.

    Arsenal believe that a goalkeeper, a centre back and a midfielder are needed to improve the squad at the moment. Bernd Leno of Bayer Leverkusen is the favourite to replace Petr Cech. Leno is keen on leaving Bundesliga and won't cost much this summer. 

    Sokratis Papastathopoulos is seen by many as an upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi who is expected to be sold this summer. If Borussia Dortmund play hardball for the Greek defender, Arsenal will then reportedly move for West Brom's Jonny Evans. 

    And the Gunners' top summer target is Nice's Jean-Michael Seri. The midfielder has a release clause of £35 million. Arsenal will have to beat Chelsea to the signing of the highly rated Ivorian.

    Danny Welbeck on Besiktas' radar 

    Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League
    On Besiktas' wishlist

    According to Talksport, Besiktas have identified Danny Welbeck as a replacement for Talisca. The forward is on his way back to Benfica after a loan spell. Welbeck has struggled with injuries in the recent past but still managed to make it into the World Cup squad for England. 

    Welbeck scored five league goals this season but has just 12 months remaining on his current contract. The new manager will take a decision soon on the future of the forward. 

    Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Borussia Dortmund Football Bernd Leno Sokratis Papastathopoulos Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
    Reports: Arsenal want Borussia Dortmund star
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal transfer news: Four-man transfer shortlist...
    RELATED STORY
    5 summer signings that Arsenal could make
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal transfer news: New twist in manager hunt, update...
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal transfer news: Next manager and first signing of...
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal transfer news: £75 million move for two...
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal steady ship after losing Sanchez, Giroud
    RELATED STORY
    Twitter reacts after Arsenal announce Unai Emery as new...
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Arsenal finalise Wenger replacement
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal transfer news: £53 million-rated centre-back...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018