Arsenal transfer news: Unai Emery's three-man summer wishlist, Besiktas target Danny Welbeck and more - May 23, 2018

The new Arsenal boss has decided what targets to pursue this summer.

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER Feature 23 May 2018, 21:03 IST

Unai Emery's transfer list revealed

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players and managers day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look at all the major advancements that have happened in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on May 23:

Unai Emery intends to form his Arsenal team around Aaron Ramsey

Emery to give Ramsey a central role in the side

After penning a long-term deal with the Gunners, Unai Emery - the new Arsenal boss (it will take some time to get used to this) - has decided to give Aaron Ramsey a central role in the coming season. Sky Sports has revealed that Emery rates the Welsh midfielder highly and wants him at the Emirates for the foreseeable future.

Ramsey has just one year left on his current Arsenal deal but the talks over an extension have so far not been productive. There are rumours that Ramsey may leave Arsenal with the 27-year-old also missing in Arsenal's home kit launch.

But the confidence of the new manager in him may persuade Ramsey to sign a new contract.

Unai Emery's top three targets revealed

Arsenal's top summer target

The Mirror has revealed that Arsenal will have a meager £50 million budget this summer plus the amount that will be generated from player sales. Unai Emery, who is expected to have very little say in transfers, will be given three new faces to work with in his first season at the club.

Arsenal believe that a goalkeeper, a centre back and a midfielder are needed to improve the squad at the moment. Bernd Leno of Bayer Leverkusen is the favourite to replace Petr Cech. Leno is keen on leaving Bundesliga and won't cost much this summer.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is seen by many as an upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi who is expected to be sold this summer. If Borussia Dortmund play hardball for the Greek defender, Arsenal will then reportedly move for West Brom's Jonny Evans.

And the Gunners' top summer target is Nice's Jean-Michael Seri. The midfielder has a release clause of £35 million. Arsenal will have to beat Chelsea to the signing of the highly rated Ivorian.

Danny Welbeck on Besiktas' radar

On Besiktas' wishlist

According to Talksport, Besiktas have identified Danny Welbeck as a replacement for Talisca. The forward is on his way back to Benfica after a loan spell. Welbeck has struggled with injuries in the recent past but still managed to make it into the World Cup squad for England.

Welbeck scored five league goals this season but has just 12 months remaining on his current contract. The new manager will take a decision soon on the future of the forward.