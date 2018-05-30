Arsenal transfer news: Uruguayan midfielder linked, an enquiry made for star striker and more - May 20, 2018

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on May 30.

Arsenal monitoring Lucas Torreira

The Mirror has linked Arsenal with Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira. The midfielder was one of the most influential midfielders in Serie A this season and it was his good form that got him a place in Uruguay's World Cup squad.

Arsenal will now look to scout him during the World Cup and may make a move for him in a month or so. Torreira has a release clause of €25 million and has been previously monitored by Juventus and Napoli. Everton are also said to be interested in the 22 year old.

Unai Emery set to drop two club legends from his backroom staff

According to the Sun, Unai Emery has asked for a backroom staff completely as per his demands which may see the end of Steve Bould as Arsenal's assistant manager. Bould has been a long-term associate of Wenger and shared a close bond with the players.

But Emery has asked the Arsenal board to reunite him with his backroom staff that assisted him at PSG and at Sevilla. Juan Carlos Carcedo and Pablo Villa are expected to replace Steve Bould and Boro Primorac.

Arsenal also wanted to include Jens Lehmann in Emery's staff in some capacity, preferably as the goalkeeping coach. But the Spaniard has reportedly decided to rope in Javi Garcia from PSG.

Arsenal interested in Mario Balotelli

The Gunners are reportedly one of the sides keen on landing Mario Balotelli this summer. Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Metro) have claimed that Arsenal have made an enquiry over the services of the mercurial striker.

Balotelli scored 43 goals in two seasons for Nice but is now looking for a new challenge. Apart from Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille are the other clubs interested in him. Nice value Balotelli at around €9 million.

Arsenal scout Bassem Srarfi

Nice and Tunisian winger - Bassem Srarfi was reportedly scouted by Arsenal and Leicester City last night. Foot Mercato has reported that Arsenal had sent one of their scouts to watch Srarfi live in action during Tunisia's 2-2 draw against Portugal.

The 20 year old plays as a right winger and scored 3 goals in 35 appearances for Nice. He is also on Claude Puel's radar as the Foxes have made Srarfi a potential candidate to replace Manchester City-bound Riyad Mahrez.