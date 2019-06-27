Arsenal transfer news: Wilfried Zaha keen on Emirates switch, but Gunners face major setback

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 27 Jun 2019

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

What's the story?

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is reportedly ready to leave Selhurst Park this summer as he remains keen on joining Unai Emery's Arsenal side.

However, a potential stumbling block appears to be the Gunners' limited transfer budget. The Gunners have a budget of around £40 million following their failure to secure Champions League football which will not be enough to land the signature of the Palace star.

In case you didn't know...

Zaha recently concluded yet another scintillating campaign with the Eagles in which he scored 10 goals in the Premier League. The 26-year-old has emerged as an influential figure at the club in recent years, having scored 25 and assisted 24 goals in 94 appearances.

The Ivory Coast winger has four years left on his contract, however, he is believed to be looking for a new challenge.

Recent reports have claimed that Manchester United and Arsenal are both in the race to sign the talented winger as they are looking to strengthen their respective squads following a disastrous season.

Zaha is no stranger to playing in a Red Devils shirt, having moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2013 before heading back to Crystal Palace.

The heart of the matter

According to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, Arsenal are the side most interested in signing Zaha, while the winger has also expressed a similar interest in moving to the Emirates.

However, Crystal Palace have slapped a hefty £80 million price tag on Zaha which the London side simply cannot afford.

This means that Arsenal's only option to land Zaha is to sell big names like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang first.

What's next?

Zaha has been vocal about his desire to play in the Champions League but Arsenal do not offer that at the moment. Given the Gunners' transfer crunch, it is unlikely that they will splurge in the current window, with the free-agent pool likely to be their preferred market.