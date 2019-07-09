Arsenal Transfer News: William Saliba to Arsenal, close to completion

William Saliba - AS Saint-Étienne

What is the story?

Arsenal are edging closer to completing the signing of William Saliba, as per the report from a French journalist, Mohamed Bouhafsi.

In case you didn't know...

Despite starting well last season across all competitions, the Gunners not only failed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League but also faced a shambolic 4-1 defeat at the hands of their fellow Londoners Chelsea FC in the final of UEFA Europa League 2018-19.

Arsenal's defensive line has been criticized for all their unexpected results. Last season, Arsenal conceded 51 goals in the Premier League and only Manchester United in the top-nine has conceded more goals than the Gunners.

The 18-year-old centre-back had a fascinating 2018-19 season for AS Saint-Etienne in the French League. Despite having made only 16 starts in the Ligue 1 for the French side, his outstanding performances caught the eyes of several European heavyweights.

In the 2018-19 season, William Saliba won 63% tackles per match and averaged 86% passing accuracy. He also won 80 duels throughout his glittering campaign for Saint-Etienne.

The heart of the matter

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi, Arsenal is on the brink of signing William Saliba. The deal is expected to cost Arsenal around €30million.

As per the same report, the player has agreed his personal terms with the Londoners, whilst both clubs are still discussing on transfer bonuses and add-ons.

What's next?

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been linked with Celtic's left-back Kieran Tierney and Crystal Palace's superstar forward Wilfred Zaha. However, Arsenal needs to sell a few players first to raise funds to make these transfers happen. The Gunners will play their first pre-season match against Colorado on 16th July at DSG Park and travel to Newcastle on 11 August to play their first game of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.