×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal Transfer News: William Saliba to Arsenal, close to completion 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
381   //    09 Jul 2019, 00:51 IST

William Saliba - AS Saint-Étienne
William Saliba - AS Saint-Étienne

What is the story?

Arsenal are edging closer to completing the signing of William Saliba, as per the report from a French journalist, Mohamed Bouhafsi.

In case you didn't know...

Despite starting well last season across all competitions, the Gunners not only failed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League but also faced a shambolic 4-1 defeat at the hands of their fellow Londoners Chelsea FC in the final of UEFA Europa League 2018-19.

Arsenal's defensive line has been criticized for all their unexpected results. Last season, Arsenal conceded 51 goals in the Premier League and only Manchester United in the top-nine has conceded more goals than the Gunners.

The 18-year-old centre-back had a fascinating 2018-19 season for AS Saint-Etienne in the French League. Despite having made only 16 starts in the Ligue 1 for the French side, his outstanding performances caught the eyes of several European heavyweights.

In the 2018-19 season, William Saliba won 63% tackles per match and averaged 86% passing accuracy. He also won 80 duels throughout his glittering campaign for Saint-Etienne.

The heart of the matter

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi, Arsenal is on the brink of signing William Saliba. The deal is expected to cost Arsenal around €30million.

As per the same report, the player has agreed his personal terms with the Londoners, whilst both clubs are still discussing on transfer bonuses and add-ons.

What's next?

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been linked with Celtic's left-back Kieran Tierney and Crystal Palace's superstar forward Wilfred Zaha. However, Arsenal needs to sell a few players first to raise funds to make these transfers happen. The Gunners will play their first pre-season match against Colorado on 16th July at DSG Park and travel to Newcastle on 11 August to play their first game of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal AS Saint-Etienne Football William Saliba EPL Transfer News & Rumors Arsenal Transfer News
Advertisement
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners close in on William Saliba signing
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer news: The Gunners submit a €30M bid for William Saliba
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer Rumours: Gunners are close to signing William Saliba
RELATED STORY
William Saliba transfer close, Tierney negotiations continue and Milan plot Torreira bid - Arsenal Transfer Roundup, 26th June 2019
RELATED STORY
7 footballers who returned from career threatening injuries
RELATED STORY
3 players likely to arrive at Arsenal this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United could sign Serie A midfielder for €80 million, Marcelo wants to leave Real Madrid amid Arsenal interest and more Premier League transfer news: July 6, 2019 
RELATED STORY
5 Defenders Arsenal should target in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Chelsea set to recall striker from loan spell, Arsenal in talks for Crystal Palace forward and more Premier League transfer news - 29 June, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United face a problem in their pursuit of €80 million Serie A star, Everton set to bid €35 million for Arsenal target Malcom and more Premier League transfer news, July 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us