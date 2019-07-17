Arsenal Transfer News: William Saliba deal close to completion

Varun Nair

William Saliba to Arsenal appears to be a done deal

What's the story?

Arsenal are close to making their second signing of the summer with William Saliba moving to the Emirates. The teenager will be immediately loaned back to Saint Etienne before heading back to the Emirates in 2020.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal had been looking to sign the highly-rated 18-year old from Ligue 1 side Saint Etienne for a while now. The Gunners, after initially being the only club linked with the defender, had to fend off interest from arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to finally close the deal.

Saliba made his professional debut last season for the Ligue 1 outfit. A product of the Saint Etienne academy, the teenager made 19 appearances across all competitions for ASSE last season.

The heart of the matter...

According to BBC Sports News correspondent David Ornstein, Arsenal are set to confirm their second signing of the season with 18-year William Saliba joining the Gunners. The teenager will reportedly join the club for a transfer fee of around €30 million, with the Gunners paying the French outfit the entire transfer fee over several installments.

The 18-year-old will immediately be loaned back to AS Saint Etienne after the completion of the deal and will return to the Emirates in 2020.

Arsenal set to win race to sign William Saliba. Close to completion after Saint Etienne centre-back opted for #AFC. Loan back to #ASSE next season. Also working on loan for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos & continue pursuit of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney #RMFC #CelticFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) July 17, 2019

What's next?

Arsenal are currently in the United States as they prepare for their International Champions Cup fixtures against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Fiorentina.

Gunners manager Unai Emery earlier stated that Arsenal were looking to add "very very big signings to the squad". with the Spaniard looking to add at least three or four players to his squad.

The Gunners are presently linked with a loan move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos as well as Celtic FC left-back Kieran Tierney, for whom they've already had two bids rejected.